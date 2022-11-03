Democrats pour cash into abortion ads in effort to turn focus from the economy

The Democratic Party has poured campaign cash into abortion ads in the final weeks before the midterm elections in an effort to turn voters' focus away from the economy.

Polls in September and October showed a stark drift away from abortion as a key issue for voters in the upcoming election, with the focus returning to inflation and the economy. Nevertheless, Democratic spending on abortion ads dwarfed their spending on crime, the economy and education in Wisconsin, Michigan, Arizona, Georgia and Pennsylvania, according to the Washington Post.

The data is based on AdImpact's research on TV ad spending both by gubernatorial campaigns and their allied political PACs. It found that Democrats in the five states spent 45% of their funds on abortion advertisement, while crime and education accounted for 8% and 10% respectively.

Meanwhile, Republicans across the country have zeroed in on the economy and crime, seeking to connect national Democrats to President Biden's low approval ratings.

POPE DERIDES BIDEN'S ABORTION VIEWS, CATHOLIC SELF-IDENTITY AS 'INCOHERENCE'

Democrats from the White House down sought to make abortion the central issue of the midterm elections following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade in June.

Polls did show a spike in abortion interest throughout the summer, but it eventually subsided in the face of high gas prices and inflation.

Not all Republicans see abortion as a losing issue this cycle, however. CatholicVote, a conservative political advocacy group, spent $2 million pushing abortion-related ads attacking Catholic Democratic candidates last week.

PSAKI ACKNOWLEDGES BIDEN AND POPE ON DIFFERENT PAGE ON ABORTION, TANGLES WITH REPORTER

The ads, coming in both English and Spanish versions, focus on parental rights, gender transitioning and abortions for minors, CV President Brian Burch told Fox News Digital.

"The Senate races are all Catholic-versus-Catholic," Burch said. "Part of this is wanting to secure parental rights over gender transitions and abortions for minors, but part of it is also about clearing out the trash of so-called Catholics who violate core, fundamental church teachings."

Burch argues candidates have found success going on the offensive about abortion this cycle despite conventional wisdom. He argues that while independent voters may have their own views on abortion, they agree that parents should be the main decision-makers when it comes to their children.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The CV ads target Democratic Senate and House candidates in Nevada, Arizona, Ohio and elsewhere.