Democrats who investigated Russian interference won't speak on Durham filings

Democrats who investigated the alleged Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election are silent following the latest Durham filings, which indicate that operatives mined internet traffic pertaining to Trump Tower and the White House as part of efforts to link Trump to Russia.

Fox News Digital reached out to the offices of the 14 Democrats who sat on the House and Senate intelligence committees during their respective Russia probes seeking comment on the latest developments.

On the House side, these politicians include Reps. Adam Schiff, Eric Swalwell, Joaquin Castro, Mike Quigley, Jackie Speier, André Carson and Jim Himes. On the Senate side, they include Sens. Mark Warner, Dianne Feinstein, Ron Wyden, Martin Heinrich, Joe Manchin, Angus King and now-Vice President Kamala Harris.

None of the offices responded. Likewise, none appear to have addressed the issue publicly.

Durham's most recent filing alleged that a "Tech Executive-1" and his associates, including a lawyer for Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign, "exploited" internet traffic pertaining to a "particular healthcare provider," Trump Tower, Trump’s Central Park West apartment building, and the executive office of the president of the United States in order to "establish ‘an inference’ and ‘narrative’" to then bring to federal government agencies tying Trump to Russia.

Durham alleged in the filing that Clinton campaign lawyer Michael Sussmann, who has been charged with making a false statement to a federal agent as part of the special counsel’s investigation, brought the Trump-Russia allegations — which Durham said "relied, in part" on the "traffic" that had been "assembled" from the servers — to the FBI and to a second government agency, which has since been identified as the CIA .

Durham, in the section of the filing labeled "Factual Background," states that individuals involved were "mining" traffic "and other data for the purpose of gathering derogatory information about Donald Trump."

According to the latest Durham filing, Sussmann "assembled and conveyed the allegations to the FBI on behalf of at least two specific clients, including a technology executive (Tech Executive 1) at a U.S.-based internet company (Internet Company 1) and the Clinton campaign."

Sussmann's billing records reflected him "repeatedly" billing the Clinton campaign for work on the "Russian Bank-1 allegations," as per the filing.

The filing further reveals that Sussmann and the "Tech Executive" met and communicated with another law partner serving as general counsel to Clinton's campaign.

Fox News' Brooke Singman contributed reporting.