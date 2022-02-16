Expand / Collapse search
Published

Democrats who investigated Russian interference won't speak on Durham filings

Durham's latest filing alleges Clinton's campaign paid to 'infiltrate' Trump servers

By Joe Schoffstall | Fox News
Joe Concha says Trump presidency was 'hijacked' amid latest development in Durham probe Video

Joe Concha says Trump presidency was 'hijacked' amid latest development in Durham probe

The Fox News contributor joined 'Fox & Friends First' to discuss the Durham investigation and the media's hypocrisy surrounding the development.

Democrats who investigated the alleged Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election are silent following the latest Durham filings, which indicate that operatives mined internet traffic pertaining to Trump Tower and the White House as part of efforts to link Trump to Russia. 

SUSSMANN ATTORNEY'S FILING RESPONDING TO DURHAM ALLEGATIONS: READ IT HERE

Fox News Digital reached out to the offices of the 14 Democrats who sat on the House and Senate intelligence committees during their respective Russia probes seeking comment on the latest developments. 

On the House side, these politicians include Reps. Adam Schiff, Eric Swalwell, Joaquin Castro, Mike Quigley, Jackie Speier, André Carson and Jim Himes. On the Senate side, they include Sens. Mark Warner, Dianne Feinstein, Ron Wyden, Martin Heinrich, Joe Manchin, Angus King and now-Vice President Kamala Harris. 

None of the offices responded. Likewise, none appear to have addressed the issue publicly.  

U.S. Attorney John Durham, center, outside federal court in New Haven, Connecticut, after the sentencing of former Gov. John Rowland. (Bob MacDonnell/Hartford Courant/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

TRUMP SAYS DURHAM PROBE EXPOSING 'THE CIME OF THE CENTURY,' PREDICTS IT'S JUST THE BEGINNING'

Durham's most recent filing alleged that a "Tech Executive-1" and his associates, including a lawyer for Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign, "exploited" internet traffic pertaining to a "particular healthcare provider," Trump Tower, Trump’s Central Park West apartment building, and the executive office of the president of the United States in order to "establish ‘an inference’ and ‘narrative’" to then bring to federal government agencies tying Trump to Russia. 

Durham alleged in the filing that Clinton campaign lawyer Michael Sussmann, who has been charged with making a false statement to a federal agent as part of the special counsel’s investigation, brought the Trump-Russia allegations — which Durham said "relied, in part" on the "traffic" that had been "assembled" from the servers — to the FBI and to a second government agency, which has since been identified as the CIA.

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton during a campaign rally on July 14, 2016. 

CLINTON CAMPAIGN LAWYER SUSSMANN ASKS COURT TO 'STRIKE' DURHAM'S 'FACTUAL BACKGROUND' FROM LATEST FILING 

Durham, in the section of the filing labeled "Factual Background," states that individuals involved were "mining" traffic "and other data for the purpose of gathering derogatory information about Donald Trump."

John Durham and Michael Sussmann.

According to the latest Durham filing, Sussmann "assembled and conveyed the allegations to the FBI on behalf of at least two specific clients, including a technology executive (Tech Executive 1) at a U.S.-based internet company (Internet Company 1) and the Clinton campaign." 

Sussmann's billing records reflected him "repeatedly" billing the Clinton campaign for work on the "Russian Bank-1 allegations," as per the filing.

The filing further reveals that Sussmann and the "Tech Executive" met and communicated with another law partner serving as general counsel to Clinton's campaign. 

Fox News' Brooke Singman contributed reporting.

Joe Schoffstall is a Fox News reporter

