Sussmann attorneys' filing responding to Durham allegations: Read it here
Read the 6-page filing from Michael Sussmann's attorneys
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!
In a Monday evening filing, attorneys for Michael Sussmann, the former Hillary Clinton campaign lawyer charged as part of Special Counsel John Durham’s investigation into the origins of the Trump-Russia investigation, asked the court to "strike" the "factual background" section of Durham’s latest filing.
Read it below. App users: click here.