Democrats point to leaked Supreme Court draft in new fundraising message

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The morning after Politico published a leaked draft of a Supreme Court opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade if published, Democrats were turning to the expected ruling and its effects on abortion rights in a new fundraising message.

In an email from "The Democrats" sent from the JoeBiden.com domain under the Biden Harris banner, the party stated that due to the Supreme Court’s expected ruling, reproductive rights would be "on the ballot" in this year’s midterm elections.

DEMOCRATS RISK SOUNDING ‘OUT OF TOUCH’ IF THEY PUSH ABORTION AS KEY ELECTION ISSUE: KARL ROVE

"We will fight back with everything we have to make sure that Republicans have to answer for their party’s relentless attacks, but we can’t do that without you," the email said.

Democrats have been floundering politically, between high inflation, a border crisis, and failures in Afghanistan, and Republicans have been optimistic regarding their chances of taking control of the House and Senate.

SUPREME COURT SET TO OVERTURN ROE V. WADE, LEAKED DRAFT OPINION SHOWS: REPORT

Now, the Democratic National Committee is using the abortion issue to drum up support from their base.

"The DNC is the only organization tasked with electing Democrats from the school board to the Senate. Rush $25 now to support the organizing efforts, voter protection, and more Democrats will rely on to beat back Republicans' ongoing attacks," the email said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The email links to an ActBlue donation page where people can give money to the DNC.

If Democrats can maintain control of the Senate, it would allow them to more easily confirm any future judicial nominations that President Biden could make in his presidency. Additionally, increasing their majorities in the House and Senate would make it easier for them to pass legislation that would codify a federal right to abortion without taking the drastic step of eliminating the filibuster, which Republicans and some Democrats oppose.