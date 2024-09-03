Top Democrats defend Harris' shifting policy positions, calling her a 'good leader'

Over the long Labor Day weekend, Democratic officials defended Vice President Kamala Harris from criticisms that she has been flip-flopping on various policy positions.

"I think it's a sign of a good leader, that they learn and evolve over time," Colorado Gov. Jared Polis told ABC's "This Week" on Sunday.

"Most voters recognize that as you get more information, as you get more experience, perhaps as you hold a different job… that there would be a natural evolution," echoed Rep. Brendan Boyle, D-Penn., during a Labor Day appearance on CNN.

Meanwhile, Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., took a different approach when he appeared on NBC's "Meet The Press" over the weekend, describing her as a "progressive who [is] pragmatic" and one who is "consistent" in her policy approach.

BILL MAHER MOCKS FLIP FLOPS FROM HARRIS AND WALZ IN CNN INTERVIEW: ‘JUST INSULTING MY INTELLIGENCE’

During her first interview as the Democratic nominee on Thursday, Harris insisted she would "enforce" the law against illegal border crossings, something Harris indicated she was against while running her 2019 campaign to become president.

‘FOR ELECTION PURPOSES’: CRITICS BALK AT HARRIS' CLAIM SHE WILL ‘ENFORCE OUR LAWS' AT SOUTHERN BORDER

Harris also argued that she made it clear as the vice presidential nominee in 2020 that she does not wish to ban fracking, despite indicating as a presidential nominee in 2019 that she was "in favor of banning fracking" on federal land.

"This idea that she hasn't been consistent — I mean what about Donald Trump's flip-flops? What about his flip-flops on abortion?" Khanna questioned Sunday. "I think the vice president is consistent on the position on fracking. It's exactly how Joe Biden ran."

On healthcare, campaign officials have said Harris does not support Medicare for All. However, Harris has yet to share publicly that she is not in favor of a single-payer health care system after indicating during a 2019 debate that she would "abolish" private healthcare in favor of a "government-run plan." Fox News Digital reached out to the Harris campaign for clarity on Harris' position when it comes to healthcare, but did not receive a response.

"I ran against her as a co-chair of Bernie Sanders' campaign — she was not for Medicare for All in that 2020 primary," Khanna said.

Polis and Boyle, meanwhile, acknowledged Harris' changing positions but argued they were signs of good leadership.

"Whether it's a move to the middle, the left, the right, it's really about what works. Kamala Harris is a pragmatic leader who looks at data and science and makes the best decisions she can," Polis said.

"I do not have 100% of the same positions today that I first had 15 years ago when I was first elected to office," Boyle told CNN in reference to Harris' stance on fracking. "That’s part of growing. I think that’s natural. The bottom line is, did you ultimately arrive at the position that is right on policy, and in the case of Kamala Harris, she did."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Boyle also charged Trump with being far more inconsistent on his policy positions than Harris. "There just is no comparison between Kamala Harris and the constant, unending flip-flops, on most issues, of Donald Trump," he said.