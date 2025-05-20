Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Media Buzz

Democrats abandon tradition as 2028 presidential hopefuls openly declare White House ambitions

Kentucky's Beshear, Minnesota's Walz among growing list of Democrats openly considering White House bids

Howard Kurtz
Published
close
Kurtz: The Democratic Party is so bruised, AOC could win a nomination Video

Kurtz: The Democratic Party is so bruised, AOC could win a nomination

'The Story' panelists Byron York and Howie Kurtz unpack criticism of the party's leadership as Democrats scramble to win voters back.

Are there any Democrats out there who aren’t running for president? Sure doesn’t seem that way.

Back in the day, potential candidates would deny even thinking about it.

I remember interviewing Marco Rubio in a Senate hallway about whether he might run in 2016. He denied even contemplating it. I knew it was bull. He knew it was bull. And, of course, he ran–and lost to Donald Trump.

It’s like when candidates or officeholders say they never look at polls, or offer some bromide on how the only poll that counts is Election Day. Hogwash. They all look at polls, erratic as they may be, or talk to consultants who look at the surveys for them.

LESS THAN 4 MONTHS INTO TRUMP'S 2ND TERM, DEMS ARE ALREADY EYEING THE 2028 RACE

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear in New York City

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear attends the Clinton Global Initiative 2024 Annual Meeting at New York Hilton Midtown on Sept. 24, 2024 in New York City.  (John Nacion/Getty Images)

But now a new dynamic is taking hold, one that might be summarized as: Hell yeah, I’m running!

I mean, there are obligatory nods to focusing on next year’s midterms. But there is no longer the Kabuki dance of pretending a lack of interest.

The New York Times has a nice piece on this. 

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is telling reporters he "would consider" a White House run. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz says if he’s "asked to serve" – by whom? – he will do "whatever it takes" to run. Excuse me, how does Walz’s big flop as Kamala’s running mate qualify him for the top spot?

HEATING UP: NEWSOM, PRITZKER, BUTTIGIEG MAKE EARLY MOVES IN 2028 PRESIDENTIAL RACE 

Arizona’s Ruben Gallego, who’s been a senator for about 12 minutes, said he’s awaiting the birth of his third child but added: "Babies get older."

Many of these White House wannabes have little name recognition, which means they have nothing to lose by running, which can at least lead to a cable news contract.

Pete Buttigieg, having been bitten once by the bug, is obviously running again, but the former Transportation secretary is playing coy–"Right now I’m not running for anything" – right – but it’s nice to hear from people who backed him.

Pete Buttigieg speaks on the Flagrant podcast

Pete Buttigieg warned about the Democratic Party's tendency toward "finger-wagging" at voters. (FLAGRANT YouTube channel)

My favorite quote is from Gallego, who told NBC: "Has it ever crossed my mind? Of course," adding an expletive. "I’m an elected official. It crosses my mind."

DEMOCRATS ARE MAKING EARLY MOVES TO LINE UP 2028 PRESIDENTIAL BIDS

The prognosticators have counted at least 19 potential contenders. Many of them won’t make it to Iowa. Or won’t make it to the debate stage because their polls are too low. Or are forced out of the race when their fundraising dries up.

Sen. Ruben Gallego listening during an event

U.S. Sen. Ruben Gallego listens during a town hall at NOAH Cholla Health Center on March 17, 2025 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Rebecca Noble/Getty Images)

The Great Mentioner was openly replaced by the media, which in turn yielded to social media and podcasters. But the good old legacy media – now deemed a grievous insult – still have the chance to do the most original reporting.

It’s expensive to cover campaigns. Media organizations are charged for riding on Air Force One or private charters. Their bosses must pay for their food and lodging for days on end. Some expense account dinners are legendary.

But it’s fun, largely a young person’s game. They’re not sitting in some air-conditioned studio. Which is why you’re reading about this now, over 3½ years before the next presidential election. 

Howard Kurtz is the host of FOX News Channel's MediaBuzz (Sundays 11 AM-12PM/ET). Based in Washington, D.C., he joined the network in 2013 and regularly appears on Special Report with Bret Baier and The Story with Martha MacCallum among other programs.

