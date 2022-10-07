Sen. Mark Kelly says he backs Roe v. Wade but can't name abortion limits he supports, even up until birth

Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona has avoided making his position on abortion clear, stating that he supports some late-term abortion restrictions but declining to elaborate.

Kelly, who is seeking re-election in the Senate this fall, skated around the question of abortion limits during his first midterm debate Thursday against GOP opponent Blake Masters, stating he supported the "protections and restrictions" under Roe v. Wade but not clarifying exactly what those were.

"Under Roe v. Wade, there were protections and there were restrictions that were allowed under that law," Kelly responded, "And late-term abortion in this country only happens when there is a serious problem. And that's what I support."

Fox News Digital reached out to Kelly, asking him exactly which protections and restrictions he supported under Roe v. Wade. A spokesperson for the campaign said Kelly supports codifying the "protections" under Roe but did not give any specific examples.

ARIZONA SENATE RACE DEBATE: DEMOCRAT MARK KELLY, REPUBLICAN BLAKE MASTERS CLASH OVER IMMIGRATION, ABORTION

Kelly was again pressed on the topic during the debate and was asked to specify his position on abortion and if he supported abortion after six, seven or even eight months of viability.

"I have supported Roe v. Wade," was Kelly's response to the question, as he proceeded to turn the question around on his pro-life opponent.

"This decision should be up to the woman, with her doctor. Shouldn't be politicians, like the guy to my left, in Washington, D.C., making these decisions for you. I mean, he thinks he knows better than you. He thinks he knows better than doctors and women on abortion. I mean, folks, I think that is a really bad place for us to be in when my opponent Blake Masters is making these decisions for women," the Democrat said.

DEMOCRAT RUNNING FOR ARIZONA GOV IS LATEST TO SUPPORT NO LIMITS ON ABORTION

The question was raised to Kelly after he revealed he supports some restrictions on abortion "late in pregnancy" during a KTAR News radio interview last month.

Despite claiming he supports some restrictions, Kelly did not specify exactly what and when those limits would be. "There are restrictions on abortion late in pregnancy, and there should be as allowed under Roe v. Wade," the Democrat told the reporter.

The Roe v. Wade decision initially ruled that states were allowed to place restrictions on abortion after fetal viability but that "women have the right to abort pre-viability without undue interference from the state."

"Sen. Mark Kelly and Democrat candidates around the country continue to dodge the question of whether there are any limits on abortion they support," Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of SBA Pro-Life America, told Fox News Digital. "The fact is, Kelly and almost every Democrat in Congress backs federal legislation that would impose abortion on demand until birth in all 50 states, which is deeply unpopular with the majority of Americans.

"Blake Masters called Kelly out in Thursday's debate, boldly and without apology, in contrast to his own support for commonsense limits on late-term abortion when unborn children can feel pain. It is critical that pro-life Republicans everywhere do likewise, going on offense to expose their opponents as the true extremists."

Kelly also suggested his Republican opponent's comments about the Women's Health Protection Act of 2022 were not true after Masters' claimed it would allow abortion up until the moment of birth.

"What he says about the legislation I voted on, it's just not true. And it's nonsense," Kelly stated.

Kelly voted in support of the abortion-rights bill that would have allowed abortion before fetal viability and after fetal viability "when, in the good-faith medical judgment of the treating health care provider, continuation of the pregnancy would pose a risk to the pregnant patient’s life or health."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Democrats spent twice as much on abortion this cycle than they did during the 2018 elections, raking in approximately $124 million to push their agenda before the midterms.