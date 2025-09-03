Democratic Sen. Cory Booker announces that he's engaged: 'She has transformed me'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., announced that he got engaged, sharing photos of himself and his fiancée on social media.

"Alexis is one of the greatest unearned blessings of my life. She has transformed me, helping me to ground and center my inner life, and discover the joys of building a nurturing home with someone you love," the senator noted.

"I’m thrilled to share: Alexis and I are engaged! I am savoring the soul-affirming wonder of everyday life with my partner, best friend, and now my fiancée," he continued.

The posts feature multiple photos of the happy couple, including one of Booker down on one knee, apparently proposing.

"We are excited for this journey ahead, having so much fun, and feeling deeply grateful for the love, support, and energy so many of you have shared with us. We are truly blessed to be surrounded by such a beautiful community lifting us in love and commitment," he added in his post about the engagement.

Sen. Angela Alsobrooks, D-Maryland, congratulated her colleague.

"Congratulations to my dear friend Senator Cory Booker on his engagement! Alexis and Cory, I pray God’s covering over your union and so much love, joy, and abundance now and in the years ahead," Alsobrooks said in social media posts.

