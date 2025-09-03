Expand / Collapse search
Cory Booker

Democratic Sen. Cory Booker announces that he's engaged: 'She has transformed me'

'Alexis is one of the greatest unearned blessings of my life,' Booker said of his fiancée

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
Cory Booker announces engagement

CCory Booker announces engagement

Fox News host Julie Banderas joins 'Jesse Watters Primetime' and weighs in on Democratic Senator Cory Booker's engagement.

Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., announced that he got engaged, sharing photos of himself and his fiancée on social media.

"Alexis is one of the greatest unearned blessings of my life. She has transformed me, helping me to ground and center my inner life, and discover the joys of building a nurturing home with someone you love," the senator noted.

"I’m thrilled to share: Alexis and I are engaged! I am savoring the soul-affirming wonder of everyday life with my partner, best friend, and now my fiancée," he continued.

Sen. Cory Booker

Sen. Cory Booker arrives to the "Street Fight" 20th Anniversary screening with Senator Cory Booker and Marshall Curry during the 2025 Tribeca Festival at SVA Theatre on June 13, 2025, in New York City. (Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC ImagesR)

The posts feature multiple photos of the happy couple, including one of Booker down on one knee, apparently proposing.

"We are excited for this journey ahead, having so much fun, and feeling deeply grateful for the love, support, and energy so many of you have shared with us. We are truly blessed to be surrounded by such a beautiful community lifting us in love and commitment," he added in his post about the engagement.

Infighting: Cory Booker slams Dem colleagues 'complicit' with Trump in Senate floor objection Video

Sen. Angela Alsobrooks, D-Maryland, congratulated her colleague.

"Congratulations to my dear friend Senator Cory Booker on his engagement! Alexis and Cory, I pray God’s covering over your union and so much love, joy, and abundance now and in the years ahead," Alsobrooks said in social media posts.

Sen. Cory Booker

 Sen. Cory Booker is seen on May 28, 2025, in Los Angeles, Calif. (PG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Booker has served in the Senate for a little under 12 years.

