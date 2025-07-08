Fox News' Jacqui Heinrich engaged to Pennsylvania Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News senior White House correspondent Jacqui Heinrich has announced her engagement to Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pa.

Heinrich first revealed to People Magazine that Fitzpatrick proposed to her on June 29 during their trip to southern France.

The couple left Nice at 1:30 in the morning and drove more than two hours to catch the sunrise at a lavender field in Valensole. It was there that Fitzpatrick got down on one knee with a photographer capturing the moment.

"It was so breathtaking," Heinrich told People. "The smell was just so fragrant. It's a memory that will be seared into my brain for life. It's hard to even put into words just how gorgeous it really was. It felt like a fairy tale."

Fitzpatrick's proposal plans for their long-awaited trip were nearly upended by Capitol Hill drama as lawmakers were battling over the passing of the One Big Beautiful Bill that President Donald Trump wanted to sign into law by his self-imposed July 4 deadline. The couple was in France for less than two days.

Heinrich, 36, said Fitzpatrick, 51, did an "amazing job" with the planning, telling the magazine, "I’m so impressed with him."

"In less than 48 hours, we saw all of the cities we wanted to see during the whole 10 days we were supposed to be there," Heinrich told People. "It was honestly so memorable. I'll never forget it."

Heinrich and Fitzpatrick began dating in 2021. She calls her fiancé "the most principled, thoughtful and brilliant person I know." He was first elected to Congress in 2016.

"I love his brain," Heinrich said to People. "I love the way he approaches problem-solving and solving complex issues. He's strong and a man of faith, who brings me closer to God. He's sweet and gentle and kind — all of the easy qualities in a person that just make him a joy to be around and life brighter."

Heinrich told Fox News Digital that Fitzpatrick got her engagement ring from her family jeweler, Attos Estate Jewelers, in Portland, Maine. She revealed Fitzpatrick had to step away from a Ways & Means committee hearing because Attos was "blowing up his phone" to tell him there was "the perfect diamond" for her ring in Miami.

"Brian said yes, and here we are!" Heinrich told Fox News Digital.

She said the first phone call she made to break the news was to her mom, who cried tears of joy. Her dad teared up on the phone as well.

The couple is planning a big wedding with a Catholic Church ceremony.