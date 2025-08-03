Expand / Collapse search
Democratic senator defends working with Trump after Booker's 'complicity' accusation

Cortez Masto says she's been fighting Trump since 2016 while defending law enforcement bills

Joshua Q. Nelson By Joshua Q. Nelson Fox News
Infighting: Cory Booker slams Dem colleagues for ‘complicity’ with Trump in Senate floor objection Video

Infighting: Cory Booker slams Dem colleagues for ‘complicity’ with Trump in Senate floor objection

Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., blasted his fellow Democrats for being "complicit" with President Donald Trump's actions during a testy objection to a package of new police legislation voted on by the Senate earlier today.

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., responded to Sen. Corey Booker’s, D-N.J., outburst on the Senate floor last week in an interview with The New York Times.

Cortez Masto was asked by the New York Times to respond to Booker’s accusations against Democrats that they were "complicit" with President Donald Trump’s agenda.

"I don’t need lectures from anyone on how to push back and fight this administration. I’ve been doing it since I got to the Senate, because I won my Senate race in 2016 and Donald Trump won at the same time. I’m also from a swing state; I’ve still got to get stuff done on behalf of my state," Masto told The New York Times.

Cory Booker, Democratic Senator from New Jersey

Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., slams his own party members as "complicit" to President Donald Trump after they rejected amendments he argued would prevent Trump from picking winners and losers as it pertains to federal funding support.  (Fox News)

MSNBC DEMOCRATS MOCK CORY BOOKER'S 'POLITICAL THEATER' STUNT ON THE SENATE FLOOR

"I’ve been doing it since I got to the Senate, because I won my Senate race in 2016 and Donald Trump won at the same time. I’m also from a swing state; I’ve still got to get stuff done on behalf of my state," she added.

Booker accused his fellow Democratic senators last week of aligning themselves with Trump because they are in favor of passing new police legislation. He claimed that without amendments, the legislation would allow the president to pick winners and losers in terms of who receives the benefits.

"That is complicity with an authoritarian leader who is trashing our country," Booker said. "It is time for Democrats to have a backbone. It's time for us to fight. It's time for us to draw a line, and when it comes to the safety of my state being denied these grants, that's why I'm standing here."

Donald Trump speaks at AmericaFest

Democratic New Jersey Sen. Corey Booker accused his fellow Democratic of aligning themselves with President Donald Trump because they are in favor of passing new police legislation. (Rick Scuteri)

‘PROFOUND COWARDICE’: BOOKER SLAMS WALTZ FOR ‘FAILURE OF LEADERSHIP,’ SIGNALGATE ACCOUNTABILITY

Booker's objection stemmed from a call from Democrats to pass a package of law enforcement-related bills aimed at boosting resources for police, including resources to help shore up death benefits for police officers lost in the line of duty, resources for greater mental health support for officers, resources to address child exploitation.

The bills, which eventually passed, were discussed and approved in committee before reaching the Senate floor.

Masto thought Trump’s legislation would benefit everyone across the country.

Democrat clash

Democratic Nevada Senator Catherine Cortez Masto responded to Democratic New Jersey Senator Corey Booker’s outburst on the Senate floor last week in an interview with The New York Times. (Getty)

"Why would you throw out good legislation that’s going to benefit everyone across the country? That doesn’t make sense. We still have to have a functioning government. That’s part of gaining the trust of Americans again, so they understand there are people that are working on their behalf," Masto said. "But most importantly, we have to win. Winning means we’ve got to win these swing states, and focus on those swing voters and what matters to them and talk to them and that we’re addressing the issues they care about."

