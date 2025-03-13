Democratic Rep. Raul Grijalva dead at 77

Rep. Raul Grijalva, D-Ariz., died of lung cancer-related issues on Thursday morning, his office announced in a statement. In Congress, the southern Arizona Democrat was most known for his work on the House Natural Resources committee.

"From permanently protecting the Grand Canyon for future generations to strengthening the Affordable Care Act, his proudest moments in Congress have always been guided by community voices," the statement read.

"He led the charge for historic investments in climate action, port of entry modernization, permanent funding for land and water conservation programs, access to health care for tribal communities and the uninsured, fairness for immigrant families and Dreamers, student loan forgiveness, stronger protections for farmers and workers exposed to extreme heat, early childhood education expansion, higher standards for tribal consultation, and so much more," the statement continued.

"Some of these victories seemed out of reach when he first came to Congress, but with support from community, colleagues, allies, and staff, he helped make them real."

The southern Arizona Democrat was 77 years old, and he had served in Congress since 2003. While receiving treatment, he had undergone local scrutiny for missing dozens of votes on Capitol Hill, KOLD reported.

There was an outpouring of condolences for the late congressman.

"First and foremost, as someone who lost their father recently, I want to express my sincerest condolences to the Grijalva family," Arziona state Rep. Alma Hernandez, D-Tucson, told Fox News Digital. "Losing a parent is beyond one of the hardest experiences one can face. Outside of this political world we are all normal human beings. May the family find peace in the memories that they lived with the Congressman."

"A genuinely devastating loss," Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., posted to X. "Raúl Grijalva stood as one of the biggest champions for working people in all of Congress. His leadership was singular. He mentored generously and was an incredible friend. I will always be grateful for his lifelong courage and commitment."

The Democrat represented a deep blue district, leaving the door wide open for a competitive primary.