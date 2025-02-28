Border state Republicans optimistic Trump DOJ will help reverse liberal court's ruling on 'common sense' law

EXCLUSIVE: Arizona Republicans are eyeing an additional fight over the state’s law requiring proof of citizenship to vote in federal elections, hoping that the Trump administration will voice its support for the law after a defeat in an appeals court this week.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit upheld the findings of a district court regarding the 2022 Arizona laws that enabled officials to require proof of citizenship to vote in state and federal elections, saying they were "unlawful measures of voter suppression."

The lawsuit was brought by the DOJ, nonprofits, the DNC and the Arizona Democratic Party. The Supreme Court in August allowed the enforcement of restrictions that block people from voting in state and local elections, but those who have registered without that proof could still vote in presidential and congressional elections with a different federal form.

Senate President Warren Petersen told Fox News Digital that he believed the latest ruling was "brazen" as it found that the law had discriminatory intent, something he said the Supreme Court had not found.

"So, to see them just completely ignore the Supreme Court is pretty unprecedented, even for the liberal and mostly overturned court in the nation," he said.

Petersen made it clear that Republicans defending the law intend to appeal.

"The key provisions of this bill are that we want to make sure that only citizens are voting in our elections," he said. "This is an issue that our citizens overwhelmingly support."

Petersen and his counterpart in the state House have written to the DOJ asking for the Trump administration to inform the courts that it has changed its position on proof of citizenship. While the Biden administration was opposed, the Trump administration has been more favorable to making sure that proof is provided of citizenship to vote.

"So, we're asking them as we move forward on our appeal that they change their position and that they're engaged so that we get a good outcome for the citizens of Arizona and, quite frankly, for the whole country," he said.

"I think it makes a big difference when the federal government is on the same page that we're on," he said.

It isn’t yet clear whether the appeal will be to the Ninth Circuit or whether they will go directly to the Supreme Court. Petersen said the Republicans "want to bring to the Supreme Court’s attention that [the 9th Circuit] essentially overruled the Supreme Court." But he also said that they are continuing litigation.

He said that if it weree to go to the high court, he feels very confident about the GOP’s chances.

"This court seems to be very sensible and rational. And these are common-sense things. It's just common sense that only citizens should be able to vote in our elections," he said.