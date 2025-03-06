Border state lawmaker reveals what 'drastic' changes can be solidified with major congressional action

Life for many residents in border communities improved following swift policy changes by the Trump administration, Rep. Juan Ciscomani, R-Ariz., says.

"They're very happy with the results, and we knew that the numbers were going to be reflecting like they are," the Republican told Fox News Digital in an interview, calling the change "drastic."

Migrant encounters plummeted at the border in February with just over 8,300, which is the lowest month since officials started keeping track of the numbers, according to United States Customs and Border Protection data.

The reduction in the influx of people crossing is just one piece of the puzzle. More troops were sent down to the southern border upon President Donald Trump taking office; cartels and gangs like Tren de Aragua were designated as foreign terrorist groups; and Immigration and Customs Enforcement is conducting raids nationwide for illegal immigrants suspected of crimes.

"They've seen an immediate change in their daily lives on this for some people. They're seeing the reports on TV for my community, they're seeing it in person," Ciscomani said about his constituents, which includes people on or near the border.

In his capacity as the Vice Chair of the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Homeland Security, Ciscomani is leading the freshman GOP class on an Arizona border trip this week, where they will visit ports of entry, strike up conversations with authorities on the ground and take a tour with the National Border Patrol Council. The group of lawmakers includes Reps. Mike Kennedy, R-Utah; Julie Fedorchak, R-N.D.; Jeff Hurd, R-Colo.; Tim Moore, R-N.C.; Derek Schmidt, R-Kan.; Dave Taylor, R-Ohio; Jeff Crank, R-Colo.; John McGuire, R-Va.; and Riley Moore, R-W.Va.

"When I first got to Washington a few years ago, I realized that a lot of people run on the issue of the border," said Ciscomani. "They care about fixing it and addressing it, but a lot of members just haven't had the opportunity to visit the border. And even if they have, they probably have gone to the area of Texas. And Arizona's so unique in so many ways, right?"

The congressman added that there’s still work to be done to make sure the changes under the Trump administration are permanent to prevent another border crisis in the future, as there were millions of migrant encounters during former President Joe Biden's tenure.

Ciscomani, who is in a highly competitive district that includes much of the Tucson suburbs, touted his recent passage of the Agent Raul Gonzalez Office Safety Act in the House, which would make those convicted of fleeing authorities within 100 miles of the border face prison time and potentially be deported, depending on the individual's immigration status. Some Democrats supported the legislation, whereas others said it was an overreach.

"For example, the asylum process, we have to increase the credible fear standard," Ciscomani said. "Things like Remain in Mexico. I think something like that should be permanent. So we've got some ideas on this through reconciliation."

There has been room for bipartisan work to be done, including a bill that Ciscomani and Rep. Don Davis, D-N.C., are working on to get image technicians at ports of entry in the hope of detecting illicit drugs faster and more thoroughly.