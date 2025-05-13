Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Elections

Democratic National Committee panel voids David Hogg's election as party vice chair

Democratic officials deny the vote against Hogg was political

By Anders Hagstrom Fox News
Published
close
DNC's David Hogg taking on Democrats is ‘the biggest gift to Republicans ever,’ says strategist Video

DNC's David Hogg taking on Democrats is ‘the biggest gift to Republicans ever,’ says strategist

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld and the ‘Gutfeld!’ panel break down what’s behind Democrats poor polling.

The Democratic National Convention voted to void its election of David Hogg as vice chair of the Democratic Party on Monday.

The vote comes after mounting internal criticism of Hogg, though party officials say the vote was based on a procedural challenge made in February claiming Hogg and another official were improperly elected. The DNC will vote later this year on whether to remove Hogg.

"[It’s] impossible to ignore the broader context of my work to reform the party which loomed large over this vote," Hogg said in a statement after the vote, according to Politico. "The DNC has pledged to remove me, and this vote has provided an avenue to fast-track that effort."

Monday's vote also ousted Pennsylvania state Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta as DNC vice chair. Christine Pelosi, a member of the credentials committee and daughter of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., argued the vote was not in reaction to their performance.

DEMOCRATS' VICE CHAIR GETS ULTIMATUM: STAY NEUTRAL IN PRIMARIES OR STEP DOWN FROM PARTY LEADERSHIP

David Hogg, gun control advocate and survivor of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School tragedy, had his election to DNC vice chair voided on Monday.

David Hogg, gun control advocate and survivor of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School tragedy, had his election to DNC vice chair voided on Monday. (hoto by DOMINIC GWINN/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images)

"First, I want to say clearly and explicitly that this decision has nothing to do with the service of any DNC officer, especially [Hogg] or [Kenyatta]. This is about a violation of parliamentary procedure that was raised in a challenge filed back in February by another candidate for Vice Chair."

"I think I speak for all of us on the Committee when I say I hope both of these talented individuals put their names on the ballot again," she said. "We’ll move fast to get this resolved. I have total faith in our DNC members to review this issue and vote their conscience."

DEMOCRATS’ VICE CHAIR IGNITES CIVIL WAR, TARGETING 'ASLEEP AT THE WHEEL' INCUMBENTS IN PRIMARIES

Hogg's potential removal comes after he announced plans to spend $20 million to primary older Democratic lawmakers in blue districts to make room for new Democratic leaders.

Pelosi at the DNC

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her daughter Christine Pelosi hold "We Love Joe" signs as he speaks on the first day of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in 2024. (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

Hogg clashed with veteran Democratic strategist James Carville over the plan during a joint appearance on journalist Tara Palmeri’s podcast.

Carville criticized it as "abominable" and "jacka--ery of the highest level" for prioritizing pushing out Democrats over beating Republicans. Hogg shot back that the party is capable of both. Carville demanded Hogg focus on winning elections against the GOP.

Hogg insisted that the point of his strategy is to "win elections."

James Carville & David Hogg

James Carville and David Hogg sparred on a political podcast. (Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SCAD; Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

"It’s not to win an election in Queens which you don’t ever run against a Republican. It’s to help Democrats win elections."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The two ended up burying the hatchet, with Carville posting to X that the DNC "needs him," as he "fights" for the party.

Fox News' Gabriel Hays contributed to this report

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders.

More from Politics