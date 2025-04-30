David Hogg faces challenge to DNC role as party tensions escalate

A Native American attorney is challenging David Hogg's vice chair position at the Democratic National Committee (DNC) amid intra-party tensions ignited by the 25-year-old activist's $20 million investment through his political action group to primary older incumbent Democrats.

"While we are confident that the DNC Officer election was conducted fairly, transparently, and in alignment with the rules that were approved by the DNC Membership in advance of the election, the Party provides an opportunity for any candidate or member to raise concerns for further discussion," a DNC spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

The DNC Credentials Committee will meet virtually on April 12 to consider longtime Democratic Party activist Kalyn Free's challenge, a decision made before the fallout of Hogg's plan to primary incumbents, according to a source familiar.

Free submitted a complaint following the DNC's Feb. 1 officer elections, in which Hogg, Malcolm Kenyatta and Artie Blanco secured the vice chair positions. Free alleged in the complaint that the DNC "discriminated against three women of color candidates," during officer elections earlier this year. The news was first reported by Semafor.

Hogg claimed his vice chair position with 214.5 votes, while Kenyetta had 298. According to the network pool producer at the leadership election, 205 votes were needed to win. Free secured 96. Jeanna Repass had 112, and Shasti Conrad had just 91.5 votes.

A source familiar shut down Free's allegation, emphasizing to Fox News Digital that the election results weren't even close. But Free accused the DNC of a "fatally flawed election that violated the DNC Charter" in her complaint and requested "two new vice chair elections," according to Semafor.

"By aggregating votes across ballots and failing to distinguish between gender categories in a meaningful way, the DNC’s process violated its own Charter and Bylaws, undermining both fairness and gender diversity," Free wrote.

While Free's complaint was filed before Hogg made headlines this month for his brutal plan to primary incumbent Democrats in deep blue districts, the fallout is the latest blow to the young Democratic leader. Hogg pledged to donate $20 million through his political action committee, Leaders We Deserve, to primary-challenge some older Democrats in blue districts.

DNC chair Ken Martin affirmed last week that the DNC will stay neutral in intra-party primaries, giving Hogg the ultimatum to either rescind his vice chair position or forego his political influence via his PAC.

"No DNC officer should ever attempt to influence the outcome of a primary election, whether on behalf of an incumbent or a challenger," Martin said last week, adding, "If you want to challenge incumbents, you're more than free to do that, but just not as an officer of the DNC, because our job is to be neutral arbiters. We can't be both the referee and also the player at the same time."

Following Hogg's primary fallout, Martin announced new investments for the state parties and a strengthened neutrality pledge for DNC officials.

The proposal, which would require DNC officials to pledge neutrality in primaries, is expected to be voted on by the party's Rules and Bylaws committee next month. If the panel approves the proposal, the full DNC membership would take a final vote during the party's annual summer meeting in August.

Hogg replied to the news on social media later that day, accusing the DNC of "trying to change the rules because I'm not currently breaking them. As we’re seeing law firms, tech companies, and so many others bowing to Trump, we all must use whatever position of power we have to fight back. And that’s exactly what I'm doing."

"This moment requires us to have the strongest opposition party possible to stop Trump from destroying people’s retirement savings, disappearing people, plunging our economy into oblivion—and to provide a real alternative to the Republican Party for voters that we simply do not have right now," Hogg added.

The move by Hogg comes as Democrats disagree about how to respond to President Donald Trump's first 100 days back in the White House. During an interview with CNN last week, longtime Democratic strategist James Carville ripped Hogg for challenging those within his own party when he could be investing those same funds to "take on a Republican."

"The most insane thing I ever heard is the vice chair of the Democratic National Committee is spending $20 million running against other Democrats. Aren't we supposed to run against Republicans?" Carville asked.

Hogg and Free did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Fox News Digital's Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.