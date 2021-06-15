Democrat says he will not try to censure Greene after her public apology

Rep. Brad Schneider, D-Illinois, took to Twitter late Tuesday to announce that he will not go forward with a resolution to censure Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Georgia, after her public apology for comparing the required wearing of masks in the House to the Holocaust.

Greene addressed reporters outside the Capitol on Monday after visiting the Holocaust Memorial Museum. She said that she was sorry for offending people and "there’s no comparison and there never ever will be."

Schneider, who is Jewish, posted that "in light of her apology" he will not go forward with the resolution. He said Greene has a history of "unapologetically inflammatory and dangerous rhetoric" and he was "pleasantly surprised" to learn she visited the museum.

"I appreciate that after her visit she understood the harm of her comparison and offered an apology, he said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Schneider has been critical of Rep. Ilhan Omar’s statements appearing to equate the U.S. and Israel to Hamas and the Taliban.

The Associated Press contributed to this report