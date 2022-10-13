Democrat candidate accused of 'whitewashing' Hispanic GOP opponent in new ad

Alexis Martinez Johnson, a Hispanic Republican running to represent New Mexico's 3rd Congressional District in the House, is accusing her Democratic opponent of "whitewashing" her name in a recent campaign ad.

The ad from Democratic Rep. Teresa Leger Fernandez's campaign fails to use Martinez Johnson's full name and only refers to her as "Alexis Johnson" as it accuses the Republican of "lying about" Fernandez in one of the tightest House races this midterm cycle.

"Alexis Johnson already got caught lying about Teresa Leger Fernandez, so it's no surprise she's doing it again," the ad's narrator claimed. "New Mexico can't trust Alexis Johnson in Congress."

In a statement to Fox News Digital, Martinez Johnson said the "whitewashing" of her name in the ad is "offensive and disgusting" and pointed to it as being one of the reasons why the GOP "will win back the House this year."

"When Hispanic women decide they are not willing to vote Democratic anymore, the radical left becomes unhinged," Martinez Johnson said. "They call us breakfast tacos, 'Miss Frijoles,' and now they've stooped to whitewashing my proud Hispanic heritage out of desperation. It's offensive and disgusting, and this is why Republicans will win back the House this year. The Hispanic community is sick and tired of being used and sold out year after year."

Martinez Johnson also took aim at Fernandez and the Democratic Party in a tweet, calling out the "racist attack TV ad intentionally whitewashing" her name in the largely Hispanic district.

"On the ballot, my name reads Alexis Martinez Johnson," the GOP candidate in a separate tweet, adding that she is "proud of my name and of my heritage."

"When a Hispanic woman doesn’t fit the Democrat's narrative, they try and take Hispanic from me," Martinez Johnson added.

Other Hispanic candidates in congressional races, including Texas GOP Rep. Mayra Flores, defended Martinez Johnson on social media after the Fernandez ad's contents were made public.

"Dems doing same racist stuff against my friend," Flores wrote in a tweet.

Flores' defense of Martinez Johnson comes after Fox News reported this week that her Democratic opponent, Rep. Vicente Gonzalez, used a doctored photo of her for one of his own campaign ads.

In addition to Flores, Tina Ramirez, a Republican running to represent Virginia's 2nd Congressional District, also defended Martinez Johnson, calling the ad "disgusting."

"This is disgusting," Ramirez wrote in a tweet, further claiming that Democrats are attempting to "disguise" Martinez Johnson's heritage because "it doesn't fit their narrative."

"This is exactly why more & more Hispanics are leaving the Democratic Party," Ramirez added.

The Fernandez campaign said it was using the name that Martinez Johnson has used to refer to herself in the past, citing a statement of candidacy from 2020.

"[She] has referred to herself as Alexis Johnson numerous times, including filing as a candidate as Alexis Johnson in 2020. She can try to distract from the real issues in this race, but she can’t hide from the Republican agenda of letting drug companies charge extreme amounts for necessary medications, while New Mexicans struggle to afford prescription drugs," said Fernandez campaign spokesperson Kyra Ellis-Moore.

Martinez Johnson and Fernandez will face off in less than four weeks when the state holds its midterm elections on Nov. 8.

