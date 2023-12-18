Dem Senator calls for cease-fire shortly after meeting with group pushing to cut aid to Israel

Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., called for a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war just days after meeting with a group pushing for cuts to military aid to the Jewish state.

Baldwin held a meeting with World Beyond War in the second week of December, where activists reportedly pressed Baldwin to "call for a ceasefire in Israel and Palestine now, work to cut military aid to Israel, and call on Israel to lift the siege on Gaza," according to the anti-war group's website.

When asked about the meeting, Baldwin initially told the Washington Examiner, "We know that Hamas will not agree to a cease-fire. So you’re really asking Israel to unilaterally stop, and we know Hamas won’t, both through words and actions."

Despite stating Hamas will not agree to a cease-fire with Israel, Baldwin is changing her tune, saying Israel's "indiscriminate bombing and military approach has led to unacceptable bloodshed."

Baldwin called for a cease-fire Thursday, releasing a statement saying Netanyahu's government’s actions do not "appear to be moving us closer to our ultimate goals of removing Hamas from power and achieving a lasting peace in the region through a two-state solution."

World Beyond War, which joined members from Jewish Voice for Peace and the Madison Rafah Sister City Project during the Baldwin meeting, launched in 2014 to create "a global movement to abolish the institution of war itself, not just the 'war of the day,'" according to its website.

"Since October 7th, Israel’s assault with U.S. weapons has resulted in tens of thousands of Gazans killed or wounded and 1.7 million people displaced, including almost a million in 154 UNRWA shelters, some of which Israel has bombed," the group wrote in a post pressuring Baldwin to support a cease-fire.

"In the words of UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, 'Gaza has become a graveyard for children.'"

After Israel launched a counterattack against Hamas following its deadly Oct. 7 attack on innocent Israelis, World Beyond War called for an immediate cease-fire.

"The blood of everyone who has died over the past few days is not only on the hands of the Hamas and the Israeli military, but on our own government which arms, supports, and funds Israel's occupation of Palestine, and which is currently applauding the military escalation promised by the Israeli government," the group's Canadian branch wrote three days after Hamas attacked the Jewish state.

In December, World Beyond War also staged a "blockade" of a Canadian arms manufacturer that provides weapons to Israel.

Baldwin did not return Fox News Digital's request for comment by the time of this publication.