Dem Senate candidate's job listing invites applicants of any 'citizenship status' to apply for top role

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Rep. Haley Stevens, D-Mich., who is running in a crowded Democratic primary for Senate, posted a job listing for her campaign, encouraging applicants of "any … immigration" or "citizenship status" to apply.

The position listed is for a political chief of staff position.

Like many application portals, the listing notes that the campaign is an "equal opportunity employer," encouraging applications from individuals of all educational backgrounds and from diverse racial, ethnic, religious and sexual orientation groups.

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When asked if the office would consider hiring an illegal alien, a spokesperson for the campaign said they would follow U.S. law.

"Haley’s campaign is happy to consider any applicants who are eligible to work in the United States," the spokesperson said.

Under the Immigration Reform and Control Act (IRCA) of 1986, it is illegal for any "person or other entity" to hire an unauthorized alien. Violators can face civil and criminal penalties of up to $3,000 per unauthorized worker and up to six months of imprisonment.

Those laws are enforced by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

It’s unclear if the Stevens campaign has used similar language in past job listings.

Stevens, a four-term U.S. representative for Michigan’s 11th Congressional District, is pursuing a bid to the U.S. Senate to replace outgoing U.S. Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich.

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She faces a crowded field as the race has drawn out notable challengers, including progressive candidate Abdul El-Sayed, and state Sen. Mallory McMorrow.