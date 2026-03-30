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Congress

Dem Senate candidate's job listing invites applicants of any 'citizenship status' to apply for top role

Under the IRCA of 1986, hiring an unauthorized alien is illegal and can carry penalties of up to $3,000 per worker

By Leo Briceno Fox News
Published | Updated
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Senate Democrats admit illegal aliens participate in US elections despite opposing Republican-led voter ID legislation Video

Senate Democrats admit illegal aliens participate in US elections despite opposing Republican-led voter ID legislation

Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., admit the reality of non-citizen voter fraud while trying to downplay its scope. (Credit: C-SPAN)

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Rep. Haley Stevens, D-Mich., who is running in a crowded Democratic primary for Senate, posted a job listing for her campaign, encouraging applicants of "any … immigration" or "citizenship status" to apply.  

The position listed is for a political chief of staff position.

Like many application portals, the listing notes that the campaign is an "equal opportunity employer," encouraging applications from individuals of all educational backgrounds and from diverse racial, ethnic, religious and sexual orientation groups.

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Haley Stevens

Rep. Haley Stevens, D-Mich., speaks during a House Democrats' news conference on Thursday, February 6, 2025. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

When asked if the office would consider hiring an illegal alien, a spokesperson for the campaign said they would follow U.S. law.

"Haley’s campaign is happy to consider any applicants who are eligible to work in the United States," the spokesperson said.

Under the Immigration Reform and Control Act (IRCA) of 1986, it is illegal for any "person or other entity" to hire an unauthorized alien. Violators can face civil and criminal penalties of up to $3,000 per unauthorized worker and up to six months of imprisonment.

Rep. Haley Stevens, D-Mich.

Rep. Haley Stevens, D-Mich., speaks during a House Select Committee on the Strategic Competition Between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party on Feb. 28, 2023.  (Anna Rose Layden/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Those laws are enforced by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

It’s unclear if the Stevens campaign has used similar language in past job listings.

Stevens, a four-term U.S. representative for Michigan’s 11th Congressional District, is pursuing a bid to the U.S. Senate to replace outgoing U.S. Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich.

Rep. Haley Stevens talks about breast cancer near Capital Hill

Rep. Haley Stevens, D-Mich., speaks at a rally outside the U.S. Capitol on May 5, 2025 in Washington, D.C. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

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She faces a crowded field as the race has drawn out notable challengers, including progressive candidate Abdul El-Sayed, and state Sen. Mallory McMorrow.

Leo Briceno is a politics reporter for the congressional team at Fox News Digital. He was previously a reporter with World Magazine.

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