HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES
Dem Rep. Angie Craig 'assaulted' in DC elevator

A statement from Craig's office said she was bruised 'but is otherwise physically okay'

Ronn Blitzer
By Ronn Blitzer | Fox News
Rep. Angie Craig, D-Minn., was attacked in the elevator of her apartment building Thursday morning, her chief of staff revealed in a statement.

Chief of Staff Nick Coe said the incident took place Thursday morning at the Washington, D.C. residence.

"This morning around 7:15 a.m., Rep. Craig was assaulted in the elevator of her apartment building in Washington DC.," Coe said in a statement. "Rep. Craig defended herself from the attacker and suffered bruising, but is otherwise physically okay."

Coe said the congresswoman called 911 and the suspect fled the scene.

The statement noted that there was "no evidence that the incident was politically motivated."

"Rep. Craig is grateful to the DC Metropolitan Police Department for their quick response and asks for privacy at this time," Coe said.

