Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Crime

Dem mayor boasts about violent crime going 'down' for a week, lashes out at media for not covering

Mayor Bowser received backlash on social media for her response to a reporter, and one X user sarcastically said, 'Hope someone is organizing a parade'

Aubrie Spady By Aubrie Spady , Cameron Cawthorne Fox News
Published
close
DC shooting leaves 2 killed, 5 injured Video

DC shooting leaves 2 killed, 5 injured

Fox News' Madeleine Rivera reports on a shooting in the nation’s capital on 'Fox News Live.'

A Democratic mayor on Monday demanded more positive media coverage of crime in Washington, D.C., claiming there was more than a week of violence being "down" despite a weekend of shootings and stabbings.

Mayor Muriel Bowser on Monday was pressed by a reporter during a press conference on how her office balances the messaging of calling on residents to go out in D.C. while also warning about violence, prompting her to lash out at the media. 

"You didn't report that we had like over a week where violence was down, homicide didn’t happen," Bowser told reporters. "I know you didn't report that, but it's OK. I'll tell you."

Social media users blasted the Democratic mayor's comment about violent crime being down for a single week as crime continues to plague the city.

DC MAYOR REFUSES TO MEET WITH FATHER WHO LOST THREE SONS TO CITY'S VIOLENT CRIME

Muriel Bowser

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser speaks at a press conference after testifying for hours before the D.C. City Council, outlining the fiscal year 2025 budget in Washington, D.C., April 3, 2024. (Craig Hudson for The Washington Post)

"Not sure what Bowser is talking about here. There were multiple homicides in the District just last week," a Punchbowl News senior producer posted on X.

"A week with no homicides? Hope someone is organizing a parade," an American Action Forum (AAF) staffer posted on X.

"Completely clueless. Imagine trying to get sarcastic while bragging about ONE week without a homicide. Congrats," a D.C. banking executive posted on X.

"This lady is Grade A crazy. People are shooting up clubs on random weekends and she’s talking about 1 week of no homicides," another X user wrote responding to the clip.

"This is such an unserious answer from Mayor Bowser on arguably the biggest issue in D.C.," another wrote.

LAWMAKERS PASS ‘SECURE DC’ ANTI-CRIME BILL AFTER BUSINESS GROUPS WARN OF ‘ALARMING’ TREND OF VIOLENCE

Bowser's claim comes just days after she revealed she would not be meeting with a D.C. father who has reportedly been demanding a meeting with officials after losing three of his sons to violent crime in the city.

Muriel Bowser with a police chief

Mayor Muriel Bowser and Metropolitan Police Department Assistant Chief Stuart Emerman approach a press conference after multiple people were injured in a shooting near the Edmund Burke School in Washington, D.C., April 22, 2022. (Bryan Dozier)

The man's three sons were Avion Evans, who was shot and killed at D.C.'s Brookland Metro station April 4; his brother, Johnny Evans III, who was stabbed to death at D.C.'s Deanwood Metro; and John Coleman, who was reportedly shot to death last May.

Homicides are down in the city compared to the same time last year but remain high with 56 individuals being victims of homicide since the beginning of 2024, according to D.C. crime data.

Days before Bowser's comment regarding crime, a shooting erupted outside a popular nightclub in Washington, D.C., Friday night. Six people, including a woman celebrating her bachelorette party, were shot in the 1200 block of Connecticut Ave Northwest and 18th Street Northwest.

Tide on store shelves

Shelves with specific products that tend to be shoplifted are stocked with the bare minimum. Giant Foods is making changes to its stores to address organized retail crime in Washington, D.C. (Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post)

"I will never return to the streets of D.C.," Katie, the mother of three and bride-to-be who was shot, told Fox5 after the incident. "I was doing nothing wrong in what was supposed to be the safest place in D.C., and I got shot."

Earlier that evening, a male teenager was repeatedly stabbed in the food court at Union Station, a busy travel hub for Amtrak. There were also shootings Tuesday evening and Wednesday afternoon in D.C., including a homicide Tuesday night.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital asked Bowser if she had any additional comments after violent crime spiked again after reportedly being down for a week but received no response at the time of this publication.

Aubrie Spady is a Production Assistant for Fox News Digital.

More from Politics