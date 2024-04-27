DC shooting leaves multiple people wounded

A shooting Friday night inside a nightclub in the Dupont Circle neighborhood in Washington, D.C., left multiple people wounded.

The Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded to a shooting in the 1200 block of Connecticut Ave Northwest and 18th Street Northwest at around 11:30 p.m.

Multiple people suffered gunshot wounds and were transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police told WTOP.

Police said the scene is secure and there is no further threat to the community.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the police for more information.