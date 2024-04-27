Expand / Collapse search
Washington DC

DC shooting leaves multiple people wounded

The scene is secure and there is no further threat to the community

Landon Mion By Landon Mion Fox News
Published | Updated
A shooting Friday night inside a nightclub in the Dupont Circle neighborhood in Washington, D.C., left multiple people wounded.

The Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded to a shooting in the 1200 block of Connecticut Ave Northwest and 18th Street Northwest at around 11:30 p.m.

Multiple people suffered gunshot wounds and were transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police told WTOP. 

DC MAYOR REFUSES TO MEET WITH FATHER WHO LOST THREE SONS TO CITY'S VIOLENT CRIME

DC Police Department's SUV

A photo of a law enforcement vehicle for the DC Police Department. (Celal Gunes/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Police said the scene is secure and there is no further threat to the community.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the police for more information.