Dem Hickenlooper's tale of taking his mom to see 'Deep Throat' has town hall audience roaring

Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper, a Democrat who's seeking his party's 2020 presidential nomination, had an awkward moment during a televised town hall Wednesday night when he was asked about the time he took his mother to see the notorious 1972 pornographic film "Deep Throat."

The unusual story is highlighted in an excerpt from Hickenlooper’s 2016 memoir, "The Opposite of Woe: My Life in Beer and Politics." CNN anchor Dana Bash asked the candidate to share the tale.

“You have the floor, sir,” Bash jokingly said to the embarrassed candidate.

“Thank you so much for that question,” Hickenlooper sarcastically responded.

Hickenlooper began describing how lonely his mother became after he went off to college because his father had passed away during his childhood. One night he came home from college to a feast of a dinner -- the same night he had promised a friend he’d go see a movie with him.

The Democrat then recalled asking his mother if she wanted to join them, which he admitted was a “mistake.”

“I didn’t know what an X-movie was," Hickenlooper said. "We thought it was a little naughty, but we didn’t think it was that bad. You have to understand, I was eighteen years old.

“So I took my mother to see ‘Deep Throat,’” Hickenlooper revealed to a big roar from the audience. “But I will tell you: I’m sure my mother was mortified, and I said repeatedly, ‘I think we should leave, I think we should go,” and my mother was the type of person that rarely went to a movie. ... Once she paid, she was going to stay. And at the end, she knew that I was humiliated. And so we drove home… ‘I asked her, ‘Well that was some experience.’ And she goes, she says, ‘Well, I thought the lighting was very good in the movie.’”