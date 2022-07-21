Dem congressman tests negative for COVID-19 after trip with Biden

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The office of Rep. Jake Auchincloss, D-Mass., confirmed that the congressman tested negative for COVID-19 on Thursday, a day after sharing photos of himself and President Joe Biden.

Auchincloss and Biden traveled together on Wednesday, only for the White House to announce Thursday that the president tested positive for COVID-19.

".@RepAuchincloss tested negative ahead of his trip with the president yesterday, as was protocol, and he tested negative again this morning," Auchincloss's press secretary Matt Corridoni tweeted on Thursday morning. "He is asymptomatic and will continue testing regularly."

Auchincloss and Biden were together when the president went to the congressman's home state of Massachusetts to speak about climate change. The congressman tweeted a couple of photos he took with Biden from aboard Air Force One. In both, the two men were in proximity, and in one they were shaking hands.

PRESIDENT BIDEN TESTS POSITIVE FOR COVID-19

"Thanks for the lift, @POTUS!" he said.

White House physician Kevin O'Connor said Thursday that Biden tested positive for COVID-19 as part of routine screening, and was suffering from "mild symptoms" including a runny nose, fatigue, and a dry cough.

VICE PRESIDENT HARRIS, FIRST LADY TEST NEGATIVE FOR COVID

Biden is fully vaccinated and has received two booster shots. Dr. O'Connor recommended that he be treated with Paxlovid.

First Lady Jill Biden stated Thursday afternoon that the president was "doing fine" and "feeling good," and that she had tested negative.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

President Biden tweeted an update Thursday afternoon, saying, "Folks, I'm doing great."

A White House official gave Fox News an update on Vice President Kamala Harris's status on Thursday, stating that she tested negative. Harris was last with the president on Tuesday.

Fox News' Brooke Singman contributed to this report.