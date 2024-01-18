Expand / Collapse search
Delaware Gov. John Carney delays State of the State address over illness

Carney, a 67-year-old Democrat, has tested negative for COVID

Associated Press
Published
Democratic Gov. John Carney was forced to postpone his scheduled State of the State address on Thursday because of illness, his office said.

DELAWARE POLICE FIND COCAINE, HEROIN, GUNS AT DAY CARE WITH 4 KIDS; 2 SUSPECTS ARRESTED

Officials provided few details in a statement, saying only that Carney has "a fever and mild symptoms" but was in good spirits. A spokeswoman later said Carney, 67, had tested negative for COVID-19.

John Carney

John Carney, governor of Delaware, speaks during the SelectUSA Investment Summit in National Harbor, Maryland, US, on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. (Ting Shen/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The State of the State Address will be rescheduled for a date yet to be determined.

Carney announced in May 2022 that, after receiving the coronavirus vaccine and two booster shots, he had tested positive for COVID-19 after experiencing mild symptoms. Carney also tested positive for COVID-19 in January 2023, again saying he was experiencing mild symptoms.

Carney is in the final year of his second term as governor. He has formed a campaign committee as he explores a possible bid for mayor of Wilmington, Delaware's largest city.

