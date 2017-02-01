Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Secretary of Defense
Published
Last Update February 1, 2017

Defense Secretary Mattis criticizes North Korea ahead of talks with Japan, South Korea

By | Associated Press

OSAN AIR BASE, South Korea – In his first public remarks abroad as U.S. defense secretary, Jim Mattis is criticizing North Korea for provocative acts that require new consultations with Japan and South Korea.

Mattis spoke to reporters aboard his military plane Thursday en route to Seoul from Washington.

More on this...

Mattis says he needs to speak with his Japanese and South Korean counterparts during this trip about what new defensive steps might be needed to deal with North Korea's nuclear and missile threats.

The new Pentagon chief says his Seoul meetings will include discussion of deploying the U.S. missile defense system known as THAAD.