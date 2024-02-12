Expand / Collapse search
Secretary of Defense

Defense Secretary Austin transferred to critical care unit after hospitalization for apparent bladder issue

Austin was admitted into the critical care unit Sunday night for supportive care and close monitoring

Landon Mion By Landon Mion Fox News
Published
Dr. Nicole Saphier: Secretary Lloyd Austin likely being 'admitted' into hospital Video

Dr. Nicole Saphier: Secretary Lloyd Austin likely being 'admitted' into hospital

'The Big Weekend Show' weigh in on Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin being back in the hospital at Walter Reed for an 'emergent bladder issue' and transferring his powers to the deputy defense secretary.

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin was transferred to the critical care unit at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center Sunday night after being transported to the hospital earlier in the day.

Austin was transported to the hospital by his security detail on Sunday for symptoms suggesting an emergent bladder issue, according to a statement released by the Department of Defense from his doctors.

Following a series of tests and evaluations, Austin was admitted into the critical care unit Sunday night for supportive care and close monitoring, the statement added.

DEFENSE SEC. AUSTIN BACK IN HOSPITAL FOR BLADDER ISSUE, TRANSFERS POWERS TO HICKS: PENTAGON OFFICIALS

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin was transferred to the critical care unit at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center Sunday night after being transported to the hospital earlier in the day. (Ian Waldie/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"At this time, it is not clear how long Secretary Austin will remain hospitalized," the statement said. "The current bladder issue is not expected to change his anticipated full recovery. His cancer prognosis remains excellent. Updates on the Secretary's condition will be provided as soon as possible."

