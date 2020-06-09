Chicago police officer seen giving middle finger at George Floyd protest sent to desk duty

A Chicago police officer who was seen giving a crowd of George Floyd protesters the middle finger while he was still in uniform and on duty has been sent to desk duty, Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown announced Tuesday.

Brown issued a statement saying the officer would be reassigned to administrative tasks, according to ABC 7 Chicago.

"The officer used a vulgar, offensive gesture directed at a member of the public while on duty and in uniform," the statement said. "The member will be limited to administrative duties at the direction of the Superintendent."

The statement was released after photographs of the incident were taken on Thursday by Colin Boyle of Block Club Chicago.

The officer reportedly made the gesture as thousands of people were marching from Lincoln Park High School to the state's Police Training Academy.

After Boyle tweeted various pictures from the event and tagged the Chicago Police, the department responded and announced an inquiry into the matter.

"CPD [Chicago Police Department] strives to treat all individuals our officers encounter with dignity & respect," their response read. "We do not tolerate misconduct of any kind, & have opened an investigation into this incident."

Mayor Lori Lightfoot called for the officer to be fired last week, but claimed the final say will rest with Brown, WTTW reported.

“We will not tolerate that kind of abusive, offensive conduct on the part of police officers, period,” she said.