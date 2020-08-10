De Blasio says nearly 3 of 4 families agree to some in-person learning amid coronavirus

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said that approximately 74% of parents have signed up to participate in some level of in-person learning as part of the city’s “blended learning” plan for the fall semester amid the coronavirus pandemic.

De Blasio, during a press conference on Monday, said that nearly 770,000 students will have “some sort of in-classroom experience” this fall.

“So many of you have heard talk about kids and schools and parents and families,” de Blasio said, noting that the “state of New York has cleared New York City public schools to start.”

“We’re getting ready every single day,” he said, while adding that “health and safety” is the priority.

The city did a survey for families on whether they “want to opt out or do remote” learning.

“74% of students will participate with blended learning in school,” Chancellor of the New York City Department of Education Richard Carranza said, noting 26% of families have chosen to be “fully remote in online mode.”

“As of now, we can expect 85% of the teacher workforce,” Carranza said, noting that “about 15% have requested a reasonable accommodation from home” and will “exclusively teach remotely.”

De Blasio’s comments come after Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Friday announced that schools across the state would be able to open for some sort of in-person learning amid the coronavirus pandemic in September.

"Every region is well below our COVID infection limit, therefore all school districts are authorized to open," Cuomo tweeted Friday. "If the infection rate spikes, the guidance will change accordingly. School districts are required to submit plans to NYS for review.”

School districts across the state have been submitting plans for reopening to the Cuomo administration for weeks, which he said on Friday would be approved by the New York Board of Health.

Cuomo warned, however, that the Board of Health also had the power to disapprove of the plans.

There are 749 districts in New York state -- 127 of which have not yet submitted plans for reopening, and 50 are not yet complete, Cuomo said Friday.

De Blasio released his plan earlier this summer, suggesting that students would learn on a “blended” schedule and be limited to a maximum of three days in the classroom, while engaging in remote learning for the remainder of the week.

The de Blasio administration also said that they would send “schedules” to families in August so that parents “will know which days the students are expected in person.”

Classrooms will only hold between nine and 12 students for in-person learning, city officials said Wednesday, adding that the schools will be working on additional models to determine if some students need more in-person learning than others.

Meanwhile, de Blasio on Friday said he is working with teachers' unions on a daily basis to address issues and their concerns, saying that there is still enough time to keep working together and to make sure reopening is safe.