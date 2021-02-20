Newly appointed DCCC adviser deletes tweets slamming Biden and Harris

An ex-gang member now advising Congressional Democrats is getting right to work in his new job — deleting his old tweets slamming President Biden and VP Harris.

Dyjuan Tatro, 34, a criminal justice advocate and newly appointed advisor to the party’s House campaign arm, once blasted the very Dems he now works for in scathing, recently scrubbed social media posts from 2019 and 2020, The Post found.

"I would like people like you to sit down & think about the harm Joe Biden & men like him have caused, orchestrated, and perpetuated in communities of color," Tatro wrote in a tweet in May 2020. "Joe Biden has hurt my community. I don’t want Trump or Joe Biden to win."

The post came more than a month after Sen. Bernie Sanders dropped out of the 2020 Democratic presidential primary, making Biden the presumptive nominee.

Tatro also took aim at Biden over the president’s position on criminal justice reform and his controversial support for the 1994 crime bill.

"One would think he would admit to being wrong and get out of the mud. Instead, he’s rolling it #NoToJoe," Tatro griped in a September 2019 tweet.

"He is also an architect of mass incarceration. What he helped build has ruined the lives of millions of Americans. Please don’t overlook this aspect of his character," Tatro tweeted in April 2019 — one day after Biden entered the presidential race.

"Biden’s version of police reform: "shoot ‘em in the leg," he said in another tweet.

Tatro had no love for Harris, either.

"I’m really tired of Black men saying Kamala Harris was only doing her job as a prosecutor while she waged war on black and brown bodies because that’s the same line police use when they murder unarmed Black men. This is a really sh—y dichotomy," he said in a July 2019 tweet.

His posts didn’t impress Rep. Nicole Malliotakis.

Dyjuan Tatro, a criminal justice reform advocate, recently was appointed to the House’s campaign arm.

"The inmates are literally running the asylum," she told The Post.

"If this is a sign of what’s to come I guess we expect the Democrats’ slate of 2022 candidates to include convicts, cop haters and looters."

Tatro is a former "triggerman" for the Original Gangsta Killas street gang of Albany, and once claimed he pocketed $12,000 a month dealing drugs. He eventually earned his Bachelor’s degree behind bars via the Bard Prison Initiative.

The DCCC and White House declined to comment. Tatro could not be reached.