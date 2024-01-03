Magician David Copperfield allegedly had dinner with Epstein and victims, did 'magic tricks': Court docs

Famed American magician David Copperfield allegedly had dinner with the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and a few of his victims, according to court documents unsealed Wednesday.

Attorney Sigrid McCawley asked an accuser of Epstein — Johanna Sjoberg — and his former lover and accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell if she ever met Copperfield.

"Yes," she said. The document is part of a May 2016 deposition.

"Someone called me from the house and said that he would be there, and if I wanted to come have dinner, then I could meet him," Sjoberg said. "So when I arrived at the house, he wasn't there yet … and there was another girl there which I had never met and never seen. She seemed young."

Sjoberg then said Copperfield "did some magic tricks" at dinner and said he was a friend of Epstein's. Sjoberg said Copperfield, who was previously accused of sexually assaulting a teen model in 1988, questioned her whether she "was aware that girls were getting paid to find other girls," the court document read.

"Did he tell you any of the specifics of that?" McCawley asked.

"No," Sjoberg said.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Copperfield for comment.

Dozens of names that had previously been redacted from court documents in a lawsuit against Jeffrey Epstein's former lover and accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell have been made public on orders of a federal judge in New York.

U.S. District Judge Loretta Preska ordered their release in December but gave the Jane and John Does two weeks in case they wanted to appeal.

The names were unveiled in a series of 40 documents that have been posted to the docket without previous redactions that hid big names, including former President Bill Clinton, his estranged longtime aide Doug Band, Prince Andrew, and the French modeling agent Jean-Luc Brunel, who like Epstein died while awaiting trial.

Epstein had many high-profile connections, including former U.S. presidents, foreign prime ministers and Britain's Prince Andrew , as well as Hollywood stars, leading academics, people in the modeling and fashion industries and other public figures. Some of the names were previously known through other means despite having been withheld from the public's eye in the lawsuit.

Many of the names belong to people who have not been accused of wrongdoing, including Clinton, who also declined to ask the court to have his name remain sealed.

