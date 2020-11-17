Rep. Crenshaw says Dems pretend ‘Antifa doesn’t exist,’ calls out media 'double standard'

The left pretends “Antifa doesn’t exist,” Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, told “Fox & Friends” on Tuesday, reacting to President-elect Joe Biden’s response to the violence in Washington, D.C. over the weekend.

Crenshaw added that if Democrats “even acknowledge its existence, they downplay what they do.”

Biden, through a spokesman, denounced "all acts of violence" in a statement to Fox News after attacks on President Trump’s supporters at the so-called Million MAGA March in Washington, D.C. on Saturday.

Biden spokesperson Andrew Bates did not name Antifa or Black Lives Matter.

"Likewise, he also condemns the repugnant displays of white supremacy that were made in Washington, DC this weekend," Bates added, citing a sign displayed at the march that read "Coming for Blacks and Indians first welcome to the New World Order."

Host Brian Kilmeade asked Crenshaw if he thinks Biden saw the weekend violence “as an opportunity and did he take advantage of it?”

“I think he saw it as an opportunity to make excuses for the militant wing of the Democrat party, which is Antifa and their more radical counterparts in BLM [Black Lives Matter],” Crenshaw responded.

He then noted that the left pretending that “Antifa doesn’t exist” has been an ongoing problem “for months now with the Democrat Party.”

He noted the left often refers to the demonstrators as “peaceful protesters,” who are “against fascism.”

“These people are the ones engaging in fascist tactics,” Crenshaw said before pointing out what he called a “double standard.”

“We have to ask ourselves a question: What if the roles were reversed?” he asked.

“What if there was some big BLM rally in D.C. and they were advocating for social justice, and there was a bunch of right-wingers on the fringes who waited until nightfall, when everybody went back to their hotels and then they picked fights with them and started attacking them and assaulting these people?”

He went on to note that what would happen is “every single Republican would be asked to denounce, by name, every single person who did it and rightfully so.”

“That’s exactly what would happen, but that’s not what happens with Democrats,” Crenshaw continued. “There’s this double standard because the media, of course, is basically a mouthpiece for the DNC [The Democratic National Committee] so they don’t ask them to.”

Crenshaw said the media doesn’t ask Democrats “these hard questions.”

“We have to ask ourselves why the leader of the Democrat Party, Joe Biden, an American political party, a major one, will not denounce a terrorist organization operating here in the U.S., on U.S. soil,” he added.

More than 20 people were reportedly arrested in response to the violence that ensued hours after tens of thousands of Trump supporters gathered in Washington, D.C. Saturday for the “Million MAGA March,” to echo the president’s claims of voter fraud and urged him not to concede to Biden.

The event descended into chaos after a few pro- and anti-Trump factions clashed with one another. Black-clad members of the group Refuse Fascism got into a shouting match with Trump supporters as speeches got underway. Punches were exchanged – with one Trump backer swinging a megaphone as a weapon — as heated rally goers pushed the counter-protesters away from their group and toward police officers trying to keep order.

Following Saturday’s march, a video captured a large crowd descending on P.J. Clarke’s restaurant just a few blocks away from the White House. Amid a heated confrontation between a small group of Trump supporters and a hostile crowd, someone set off fireworks that exploded on the patio. It wasn’t immediately clear whether anyone on the pro-Trump side was injured by the explosion.

Fox News’ Evie Fordham and Bradford Betz contributed to this report.