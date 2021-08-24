Dan Crenshaw issues blistering response to Taliban's demand all US troops leave by Aug. 31

Rep. Dan Crenshaw issued a blistering response to the Taliban’s demands that the U.S. leave Afghanistan by the end of August.

"The only proper response from America to these dirty savage terrorists should be: Go f*** yourself," Crenshaw tweeted on Monday.

"By refusing to extend the self-imposed Aug 31st deadline, President Biden is potentially turning this disaster into something far worse. It could turn deadly for US citizens left behind. I don’t care what the Taliban says, fight for our people until the job is done," he added in another tweet Monday.

His comments came after the Taliban said they are unwilling to extend President Biden's Aug. 31 deadline of withdrawing U.S. troops from the country, and warned of "consequences" if the deadline is extended.

AFGHANISTAN: WHITE HOUSE WON'T COMMIT TO EXTENDING AUG. 31 DEADLINE AFTER TALIBAN THREAT

"It’s a red line. President Biden announced that on ​Aug. 31 they would withdraw all their military forces. So if they extend it, that means they are extending occupation while there is no need for that," Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen told Sky News. ​

"If the US or UK were to seek additional time to continue evacuations — the answer is no. Or there would be consequences," he said, adding an extension would "create mistrust between us."

Biden , meanwhile, has come under increasing pressure to extend the deadline, and is expected to make a decision on the matter Tuesday.

MCCONNELL CALLS BIDEN AFGHAN WITHDRAWAL 'ONE OF THE GREATEST FOREIGN POLICY DISASTERS IN US HISTORY'

​​"There’s discussions going on among us and the military about extending. Our hope is we will not have to extend, but there are going to be discussions, I suspect, on how far along we are in the process," Biden said on Sunday . "We discussed a lot with the Taliban. They’ve been cooperative in extending some of the perimeter."

Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell is among U.S. leaders urging the president to extend the deadline, saying Tuesday during a Fox News interview that "the president needs to forget about the Aug. 31 deadline.

MCCONNELL ON US WITHDRAWAL FROM AFGHANISTAN

"Extend the deadline, get outside the perimeter, make sure that every single American who wants to leave is able to get out with our assistance and our Afghan allies," McConnell said.

"The Taliban should not be allowed to tell us how long we are there to get our personnel out. That's our decision, not theirs," he added.

Crenshaw has slammed the Biden administration's handling of Afghanistan since the country fell into the Taliban's control this month, saying on "Fox & Friends" last week that the president's policies have been a "complete disaster."

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The incompetence of the Biden administration on this is really overwhelming. There need to be resignations, there need to be firings. They couldn't have done this in a worse way. We have American citizens left behind. We have people getting shot in Kabul airport at this moment. It's such a complete disaster," he said last Monday.