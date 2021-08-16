Rep. Crenshaw on Afghanistan fall: Real world just got a lot more dangerous due to Biden's 'incompetence'

Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, blasted President Biden's Afghanistan policy as a "complete disaster" on "Fox & Friends" Monday as the country falls to Taliban control amid the White House's troop withdrawal.

DAN CRENSHAW: The incompetence of the Biden administration on this is really overwhelming. There need to be resignations, there need to be firings. They couldn't have done this in a worse way. We have American citizens left behind. We have people getting shot in Kabul airport at this moment. It's such a complete disaster.

The Biden administration screwed this up beyond belief, but this was always going to be the case with any kind of withdrawal like this. It just blows my mind that this is where we've come to. I've been beating this drum for a long time trying to explain to people that you send people like me over there so that you fight them there instead of here. There's a lot of intelligence that demonstrates that the people there do want to commit terrorist attacks here on the homeland. They always have. This is what they do. They hate Western civilization. They're ideologically opposed to us. And I know that makes people uncomfortable that that fight is required. But just because you bring the troops home doesn't mean they will. Just because you want to end our endless war doesn't mean they want to. And I wish we lived in a different reality. And if people want to live in that reality, well they can go write a fiction book about it. But I live in the real world, and the real world now just got a lot more dangerous because of this kind of incompetence.

To say this is an endless war? We haven't had a combat casualty in Afghanistan for 18 months.

