Cultural groups ask federal judge to halt Trump's renovations of Kennedy Center

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A group of cultural and historic preservation groups on Wednesday called on a federal judge to block President Donald Trump from making major renovations to The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, which has undergone significant changes since the president returned to office last year.

The groups asked U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper to issue a preliminary injunction to prevent any construction ahead of the scheduled July 6 project launch, saying they worry the president and the center's board of trustees will ignore historic preservation rules that aim to maintain the building.

Attorney Greg Werkheiser said after the hearing that the laws that govern the process "go to the very fundamental question of: Do we slow down and take stock before we make changes to properties that define the American experience?"

Justice Department attorneys, representing the president and board, argued that the administration's plans for the building are limited in scope and well within the authority of the board as they claimed extra approvals were not needed.

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After returning to the White House, Trump ousted the center's previous leadership and replaced it with a handpicked board of allies who named him chairman, a move that sparked backlash from many artists. Trump's name was also later added to the building’s facade so that it reads: "The Donald J. Trump and The John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts."

Trump announced the scheduled renovations for the center earlier this year.

The hearing on Wednesday came after a separate one the day before regarding the future of the center.

Rep. Joyce Beatty, D-Ohio, has also filed a lawsuit to stop renovations as an ex officio member of the board, and Cooper is also overseeing that case.

The center's executive director, Matt Floca, a former facilities manager who was bumped up to the Trump-selected board, testified that the scheduled renovations are simply to repair decades of wear and tear, including extensive water damage to a part of the building that was nicknamed "the swamp."

"The most efficient and effective way to complete the magnitude of projects we need to complete is to close the center," Floca said.

Attorneys for the preservation groups questioned claims about the limited scope of the project, citing Trump's statements that he would "fully expose" the building's steel skeleton.

Justice Department attorney Yaakov Roth said those concerns have been blown out of proportion.

"There’s no risk that there will be unilateral changes … that we’ll wake up and the building will be gone," Roth said.

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The lawsuits regarding the Kennedy Center's fate come amid other fights against Trump's efforts to change historical landmarks in the nation's capital.

Since he returned to office last year, Trump has frustrated preservationists, including by paving over the White House’s Rose Garden. Last year, the White House tore down its East Wing to make room for the president's proposed $400 million ballroom, although construction of the ballroom has been halted by a judge as litigation continues.

Trump also has plans to erect a 250-foot "triumphal arch" to commemorate the nation's 250th anniversary.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.