Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Texas

Cruz race now a 'tossup' should be warning for Texas GOP, says expert

Cruz won re-election in 2018 by less than three percentage points

By Michael Lee Fox News
Published
close
Sen. Ted Cruz: If Kamala Harris gets to the White House, she'll go back to the 'hard, hard left' Video

Sen. Ted Cruz: If Kamala Harris gets to the White House, she'll go back to the 'hard, hard left'

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, discusses Vice President Harris' liberal voting record throughout her career as critics spotlight her flip-flops ahead of the debate and the Republican efforts to push a proof of citizenship requirement in order to vote

The race between Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and Rep. Colin Allred, D-Texas, for Senate in Texas is heating up, something one expert believes should serve as a warning to Republicans in the dependably red state.

"Texas is an interesting political environment and will become a bellwether within the next decade," Jimmy Keady, the founder and president of JLK Political Strategies, told Fox News Digital. "With the recent influx of West Coasters, and a fast-growing Hispanic population, recent elections in Texas are closer than Republicans want."

The comments come as Cruz seeks to fend off yet another tight challenge from a Democratic opponent, this time from Allred, who has represented Texas’ 32nd Congressional District in the Dallas area since 2019.

CRUZ INTERRUPTED BY ANTI-ISRAEL AGITATOR WHO YELLED, 'F---ING JEWS' DURING HEARING ON 'HATE'

Sen. Ted Cruz in doorway

In 2012, Ted Cruz easily topped his Democratic opponent by nearly 16 percentage points. (Jabin Botsford - Pool/Getty Images)

While the Real Clear Politics polling average shows Cruz with a five-point lead in the race, there are some troubling signs for the Republican incumbent, including recent polls that show Cruz with a lead close to within the margin of error.

Allred has looked to capitalize on the momentum, taking to social media to highlight a Morning Consult poll that showed him with a slim lead in the race.

"For the first time in this race, a new poll has us leading Ted Cruz by 1 point. I don't know about y'all but I'm fired up and ready to WIN," Allred said on X. "We've got 47 days, let's do this Texas."

Prominent Republicans have noticed the challenge, with Trump campaign senior adviser Chris LaCivita taking to X to question what is "wrong with the Senate race in Texas" and calling for "some real professionals" to "save" Cruz.

Colin Allred closeup shot

Rep. Colin Allred arrives on the House floor for President Biden's State of the Union address in the U.S. Capitol on March 7, 2024. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

TEXAS DEM'S SENATE AD FEATURES BORDER WALL HE ONCE BLASTED AS 'RACIST'

The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to a Fox News Digital request for comment.

Some polls leading up to Cruz’s 2018 Senate race with former Rep. Beto O’Rourke, D-Texas, showed a similarly close race, though Cruz was able to hold off the Democratic challenger by under three percentage points.

But that close win was also a stark departure from Cruz’s 2012 victory, when he easily topped former Texas Democratic state Rep. Paul Sadler by nearly 16 percentage points.

That narrowing of the margins in Texas should have Republicans on edge, Keady argued, though he stressed he believed Cruz would be safe in 2024.

Ted Cruz closeup shot

The Real Clear Politics polling average shows Sen. Ted Cruz with a five-point lead in his race for re-election. (Allison Bailey/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Texas will stay red this November and Ted Cruz will win re-election," Keady said. "But Republicans should not take the threat of losing this state lightly. As the Republican Party makes a play for blue states, Democrats are going to start making a play for red states… to hold these seats, Republicans will have to stay disciplined on messaging and prioritize candidate recruitment."

The Cruz campaign did not immediately respond to a Fox News Request for comment.

Michael Lee is a writer for Fox News. Prior to joining Fox News, Michael worked for the Washington Examiner, Bongino.com, and Unbiased America. He has covered politics for more than eight years.

More from Politics