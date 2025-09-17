Cruz doubles down against groups funding Charlie Kirk protests; FBI director backs bill during hearing

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Ted Cruz , R-Texas, blasted organizations and individuals allegedly funding protests at various Charlie Kirk memorials, in addition to backing "violent" and "extreme" anti-ICE and anti-Israel demonstrations.

In July, Cruz introduced legislation that would allow the Department of Justice (DOJ) to impose Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO) charges on individuals and organizations allegedly behind funding violent protests.

"I urge the FBI and the Department of Justice follow the money," Cruz told Fox News Digital. "This violence, we're seeing, the assassination of Charlie Kirk was horrific.

"It was a politically motivated assassination."

STUDENT EXPELLED AFTER BEING CAUGHT ON VIDEO ACTING OUT CHARLIE KIRK'S ASSASSINATION AT TEXAS STATE VIGIL

"This follows a string of politically motivated violence, including the Black Lives Matter and Antifa riots of several years ago," Cruz continued. "Including the anti-Semitic riots on college campuses that played out over the last couple of years, including the pro-open-borders riots in American cities."

Since the assassination of the conservative activist Kirk last week, local and campus police have arrested a number of students and demonstrators who have disrupted vigils and memorial events.

Cruz’s bill, the Financial Underwriting of Nefarious Demonstrations and Extremist Riots (STOP FUNDERs) Act, also addresses the violent anti-ICE riots that took place in California as well as the antisemitic protests that have plagued college campuses since the Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel by Hamas.

TED CRUZ SAYS HATE SPEECH 'ABSOLUTELY' PROTECTED BY FIRST AMENDMENT FOLLOWING CHARLIE KIRK'S ASSASSINATION

At a heated Senate Judiciary hearing this week with FBI Director Kash Patel as the lead witness, Patel agreed with Cruz’s legislative targeting alleged funding groups.

Cruz questioned Patel during Tuesday's hearing, asking if the FBI would benefit from "Congress passing into law the STOP FUNDERs Act and if rioting was added to the list of predicate offenses for RICO."

Patel responded during the hearing in agreement with Cruz's assertion about the bill.

President Donald Trump himself and White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller have also spoken out about groups funding extreme demonstrations.

KASH PATEL FACES HOUSE GRILLING AFTER TENSE SENATE CLASHES OVER KIRK ASSASSINATION

"They have organized drop points for weapons, organized drop points for gas masks, organized drop points for all the materials necessary to launch a riot," Miller told reporters Monday. "I think the key point the president has been making is somebody is paying for all of this. This is not happening for free."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Cruz has been outspoken about condemning the assassination of Kirk, and when asked if the accused assassin should receive the death penalty, Cruz told Fox News Digital, "the death penalty is absolutely merited."

"I am glad they're seeking the death penalty," Cruz added. "The very worst crimes deserve the ultimate punishment."

Preston Mizell is a writer with Fox News Digital covering breaking news. Story tips can be sent to Preston.Mizell@fox.com and on X @MizellPreston