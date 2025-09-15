Texas Tech student arrested, expelled after video shows her 'mocking' Charlie Kirk vigil: officials

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An 18-year-old Texas Tech student was arrested and expelled after she was caught on video making disturbing comments at a vigil for Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, officials say.

Shocking video shows Camryn Giselle Booker shouting at students gathered Friday near the university's Student Union Building during a vigil for the conservative activist, allegedly yelling, "F--k y’all homie dead, he got shot in the head."

Booker was arrested and charged with one count of assault, classified as a Class C misdemeanor in Texas — the lowest level of criminal offense, a spokesperson for the Lubbock County Sheriff's Office told Fox News Digital on Monday.

"The Texas Tech Police Department arrested a student for simple assault, which occurred on the west side of the Student Union Building (free speech area)," The Texas Tech Police Department said in a statement. "The student was transported to the Lubbock County Jail."

Texas Tech additionally confirmed on Monday that Booker was no longer enrolled at the university, Fox affiliate, FOX 4 News reported.

"Any behavior that denigrates victims of violence is reprehensible, has no place on our campus, and is not aligned with our values," Texas Tech University said in a statement. "Federal law prevents Texas Tech University from commenting on individual student conduct matters. We take all reported violations seriously and address them under university policy and the law."

In the video, Booker appears to shout at students before taunting a man wearing a red "Make America Great Again" hat. He pans his camera toward her, saying: "Evil is real, people, and it kind of looks like that."

When he asks Booker why she is being hateful, she turns her phone on him and fires back, "Why are you so hateful?" several times.

The video then shows the man asking Booker to back up from him, to which she responds, "Can you not put the camera in my face?"

The man then replies, "You walked up to me. … I don’t want this. I said rest in peace. Just leave it alone. I want to be left alone."

Tensions escalate further when someone off-camera accuses Booker of being overly emotional.

"I’m not being emotional, ma’am," Booker says. "Don’t tell me what I am and what I’m not. You could get out of my face 'cause I can tell you what you are, but you won’t like it."

Booker then adds, "You’re calling me aggressive because I’m a Black woman."

Texas Governor Greg Abbott weighed in on the incident on Sunday, posting a photo of Booker being arrested on X, along with the caption: "This is what happened to the person who was mocking Charlie Kirk’s assassination at Texas Tech. FAFO."

Booker posted a $200 bond and was released from jail Saturday afternoon, the Lubbock County Sheriff's Office spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

A representative of Booker declined to comment.

Texas Tech University did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

