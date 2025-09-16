Video captures man acting out Charlie Kirk's assassination at Texas State vigil; Abbott calls for expulsion

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has called for the expulsion of a Texas State University student who was caught on video Monday acting out conservative activist Charlie Kirk's assassination during an on-campus memorial event hosted by a local Turning Point USA chapter.

The video, filmed on the university's San Marcos campus Monday, appears to show a man with a backpack cursing at the crowd, hitting his neck and pretending he's been shot.

The man then stands up in front of a statue, says "Hi, my name is Charlie Kirk" and acted out the assassination, falling to the ground, further mocking the death of the 31-year-old father of two.

YEARS OF CAMPUS ATTACKS ON CONSERVATIVE ACTIVISTS RESURFACE AFTER CHARLIE KIRK’S MURDER

"Hey Texas State. This conduct is not accepted at our schools," Abbott wrote in an X post. "Expel this student immediately. Mocking assassination must have consequences."

Texas State President Kelly Damphousse released a statement from the university's X account, noting "appropriate action will be taken."

"I have directed university officials to take immediate steps to identify the individual in the video," Damphousse wrote in the statement. "Behavior that trivializes or promotes violence is reprehensible and violates the values of TXST. It will not be tolerated.

WATCH: CLEMSON STUDENT CAUGHT ON VIDEO APPEARING TO MOCK CHARLIE KIRK AFTER ASSASSINATION

"If this individual is found to be affiliated with TXST, appropriate action will be taken. Let me be clear: expressions that glorify violence or murder have no place on our campuses."

Turning Point USA did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

The incident comes just one day after an 18-year-old Texas Tech student was arrested and expelled for allegedly making disturbing comments at a vigil for Kirk.

TEXAS TECH STUDENT ARRESTED, EXPELLED AFTER VIDEO SHOWS HER 'MOCKING' CHARLIE KIRK VIGIL: OFFICIALS

Camryn Giselle Booker was captured on video shouting at students near the university's Student Union Building yelling, "F--- y’all homie dead, he got shot in the head."

Booker was charged with misdemeanor assault, according to a spokesperson for the Lubbock County Sheriff's Office.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Texas Tech confirmed Booker is no longer enrolled at the university, according to a report from affiliate FOX 4 News.

Fox News Digital's Sophia Compton contributed to this report.