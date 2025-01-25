Expand / Collapse search
Trump's First 100 Days

Crowd caught on camera going wild after Trump stops by Las Vegas casino floor: 'USA! USA!'

The president strolled past slot machines, spoke to gamblers during visit

Andrea Margolis By Andrea Margolis Fox News
Published
President Donald Trump surprises Las Vegas casino-goers when he casually drops by slot machines Saturday following a speech touting his no taxes on tips campaign promise.

President Donald Trump shocked gamblers in Las Vegas when he unexpectedly dropped by a casino floor on Saturday.

Prior to the surprise visit, Trump had addressed thousands of supporters at the Circa Resort and Casino in Sin City on Saturday afternoon. Photos and video show Trump strolling around the casino floor after the speech, while surrounded by security.

The crowd began chanting "USA! USA!" as Trump walked past the slot machines. The president was also seen briefly interacting with enthused gamblers.

TRUMP VOWS TO DELIVER ON 'NO TAX ON TIPS' CAMPAIGN PROMISE DURING LAS VEGAS SPEECH: '100% YOURS'

The president also naturally walked up to a craps table where a game was in progress, telling a player to "throw the dice."

When journalists shouted questions at Trump, a craps player scolded the press pool and told them, "I'm rolling here." Trump told a gambler that he was "doing a good job" before leaving.

TRUMP NOMINATES HEAD OF HIS PERSONAL SECURITY DETAIL, SEAN CURRAN, TO LEAD SECRET SERVICE: 'A GREAT PATRIOT'

Trump also said thank you to staff workers holding water trays, shortly after his speech focused on reducing federal taxes for hospitality workers with his "no tax on tips" campaign promise.

"Any worker who relies on tips [as] income, your tips will be 100% yours," Trump said to a cheering audience during the speech.

"Nationwide, over four million workers depend on tip income, including an estimated 700,000 single moms…here in Nevada…think of it, a quarter of the typical restaurant workers' pay comes from tips. I didn't know that," he added.

Fox News' Sarah Tobianski and Sophia Compton contributed to this report.

