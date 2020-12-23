Expand / Collapse search
Minnesota business owner 'appalled and outraged' at lack of help in coronavirus relief bill

Lawmakers panned for loading bill with items not directly related to government funding or pandemic relief

Joshua Q. Nelson
Joshua Q. Nelson
Dance school owner Larvita McFarquhar says she is appalled at the lack of aid the stimulus bill will provide to small businesses and argues strict policies coming from politicians are destroying lives in the U.S.

A Minnesota small business owner is "outraged and appalled" by what she sees as a lack of support for small businesses in the recently passed coronavirus stimulus package.

"I have people, friends who are leaving everything, losing their homes, losing their businesses, and they’re giving all of this money away to other countries and I’m not really sure what $600 is going to do for people," Havens Garden owner Larvita McFarquhar told "Fox & Friends."

"Especially small businesses when some of our mortgages are like $25,000 a month, so I don’t really understand what this is supposed to do," McFarquhar said.

McFarquhar was dissatisfied with the money allocated to "small businesses" and said that families need better support amid the pandemic.

"I don’t understand how this is going to help small businesses. I thought it was supposed to be for small businesses and for the American people. I don’t know about you, but I don’t know what $600 is going to really do for a family of four. I have four daughters so I just am appalled. 

In addition to reviving a federal unemployment boost for millions of out-of-work Americans and sending a second $600 stimulus check to individuals, including children, the $2.3 trillion catchall package, which will fund the government for the remainder of the fiscal year, addresses a spate of legislation on taxes, energy, education and health care.

But the mammoth 5,593-page bill – part of an omnibus appropriations package that wraps 12 spending measures into one – also contains items that are not directly related to government funding or pandemic relief efforts, such as establishing two new branches of the Smithsonian museum near the National Mall, creating national standards for the horse-racing industry and making illegal streaming a felony.

Congress overwhelmingly passed the bill, which became available to lawmakers just a few hours before they were expected to vote on it — to the chagrin of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas.

McFarquhar, who also operates a dance school, said politics should not be factored into supporting small businesses during the coronavirus pandemic.

"My message is take politics out of it and do what’s best for the American people. Let people like me who own a small business open up," McFarquhar said.

"Stop with all the regulations. We want to survive. We want to live. We want to work. Open up America. Open up our small businesses and stop putting shackles on us that we can’t even make a living for our families."

