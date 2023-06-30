Cori Bush lashes out at Supreme Court justices after student loan decision: ‘Lining their own pockets’

Democratic lawmakers are lashing out after the Supreme Court on Friday struck down President Biden's student loan forgiveness plan that would have cost taxpayers an estimated $400 billion.

In a 6-3 decision, the court held that current law does not allow the secretary of education to unilaterally wipe out debt without congressional approval.

Rep. Cori Bush of Missouri, the state that first brought a lawsuit against the administration, said the high court's decision was "harmful" and "the result of a biased Supreme Court."

"The Supreme Court’s extreme right-wing justices have repeatedly proven that they prioritize lining their own pockets with handouts from their billionaire besties over straightforward and legal student debt relief for millions of borrowers," Bush said in a statement Friday.

She claimed Biden's plan is "completely legal" and that Missouri "should not have been able to bring this case." She also tweeted that, as a result of this case, "It's time to expand the Supreme Court."

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, R-N.Y. made similar remarks, stating in a tweet Friday, "The hypocrisy is clear: As justices accept lavish, six-figure gifts, they don’t dare to help Americans saddled with student loan debt, instead siding with the powerful, big-monied interests."

In recent months, conservative members of the court have come under fire from Democrats for taking luxury vacations paid for by friends that liberal lawmakers said should not be allowed despite the justices claiming they abided by court ethics rules.

Schumer also called the decision "disappointing and cruel," saying it "shows the callousness of the MAGA Republican-controlled Supreme Court."

Chief Justice John Roberts, who authored the majority opinion, said Biden's plan "canceled roughly $430 billion of federal student loan balances, completely erasing the debts of 20 million borrowers and lowering the median amount owed by the other 23 million from $29,400 to $13,600."

"Six States sued, arguing that the HEROES Act does not authorize the loan cancellation plan. We agree," Roberts wrote.

Biden's student loan initiative, which had been on hold pending litigation, involved the federal government providing up to $10,000 in debt relief — and up to $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients — for people who make less than $125,000 a year. The program was expected to cost the government more than $400 billion.

Roberts' opinion quoted former Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who said in 2021, "People think that the President of the United States has the power for debt forgiveness. He does not. He can postpone. He can delay. But he does not have that power. That has to be an act of Congress."

President Biden is expected to deliver remarks on the ruling at 3:30 p.m. Friday.

