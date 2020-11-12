Corey Lewandowski the latest Trump ally to test positive for coronavirus

Trump campaign adviser Corey Lewandowski tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, making him the latest official in the Trump orbit to be diagnosed with the novel coronavirus.

Lewandowski confirmed to Fox News that he tested positive for coronavirus and would be recovering at home in New Hampshire.

MEADOWS TESTS POSITIVE FOR COVID-19

Lewandowski told Fox News that he feels “fine.”

Lewandowski’s positive test comes as he has been in Pennsylvania in recent days working on the Trump campaign’s legal challenges in the state over the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.

Lewandowski also attended the White House’s election night party.

Also this week, Trump campaign adviser David Bossie tested positive for COVID-19, a source familiar told Fox News. Bossie also attended the White House’s election night party.

Last Wednesday, White House chief of staff Mark Meadows tested positive for COVID-19, just hours after attending the White House’s election night party.

Other guests of that event who have since tested positive include Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson, White House political director Brian Jack and Trump ally Healy Baumgardner.

HUD SECRETARY BEN CARSON TESTS POSITIVE FOR COVID-19

Bloomberg also reported last week that at least four other White House aides currently had coronavirus.

The positive tests come weeks after President Trump and first lady Melania Trump contracted the novel coronavirus and recovered.

The president spent the first weekend in October at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland receiving therapeutics. He finished his treatment and recovery at the White House.

A number of White House officials tested positive for coronavirus last month following a Rose Garden event in late September to formally nominate Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. Those officials included White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, senior adviser Hope Hicks and director of Oval Office operations Nick Luna.

Other attendees of that event who tested positive included former counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, and Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien.

Meanwhile, in late October, Vice President Pence’s chief of staff Marc Short, and three other staffers tested positive for COVID-19. The vice president’s outside political adviser, Marty Obst, also tested positive.

As of Thursday, the U.S. has reported more than 10.4 million cases of COVID-19 and more than 240,000 deaths.

