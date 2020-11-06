Mark Meadows, White House chief of staff, tests positive for coronavirus

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, Fox News has learned.

A White House official told Fox News that Meadows was “doing well.”

The chief of staff reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. Bloomberg News also reported that at least four other White House aides currently have coronavirus.

Meadows’ positive test comes weeks after President Trump and first lady Melania Trump contracted the novel coronavirus and recovered.

The president spent the first weekend in October at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland, receiving therapeutics. He finished his treatment and recovery at the White House.

A number of White House officials tested positive for coronavirus last month following a Rose Garden event in late September to formally nominate Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. Those officials included White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, senior adviser Hope Hicks, and director of Oval Office operations Nick Luna.

Other attendees of that event who tested positive for COVID-19 included former counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, and Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien.

Meanwhile, in late October, Vice President Pence’s chief of staff Marc Short, and three other staffers tested positive for COVID-19. The vice president’s outside political adviser, Marty Obst also tested positive.