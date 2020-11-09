Expand / Collapse search
HUD Secretary Ben Carson tests positive for coronavirus

Carson, 69, has served as HUD secretary since 2017

By Evie Fordham | Fox News
Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson has tested positive for coronavirus, Fox News has confirmed.

Carson's diagnosis comes several weeks after other members of the Trump administration, including President Trump himself, tested positive for COVID-19. White House chief of staff Mark Meadows also recently tested positive.

Carson, 69, has served as HUD Secretary since 2017. Carson was also appointed to the Trump administration’s coronavirus task force for handling the pandemic.

U.S. Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson speaks during a briefing in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House on March 21, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

Before entering politics, Carson was a worldwide renowned neurosurgeon, having performed the first successful separation of conjoined twins in 1987. The operation lasted nearly 24 hours and involved a team of 70 surgeons.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

Fox News' Henry Klapper and Bradford Betz contributed to this report.

