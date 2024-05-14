‘Enough’: Controversial ID program for illegal immigrants targeted by GOP senator

FIRST ON FOX: A top Republican senator is moving forward with a push to block a controversial program that would give ID cards to illegal immigrants as early as this summer.

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., is introducing the "No Taxpayer Funds for Illegal Immigrant Identity Cards Act" which would bar any federal funds from going to the ICE Secure Docket Card program or any similar program.

The ICE Secure Docket Card program was first reported on in 2022, and Fox News Digital reported last week that ICE is planning a limited rollout of the program this summer, with a distribution of approximately 10,000 cards. While the agency stressed that plans are "pre-decisional" and still subject to change, it is expected the cards will be issued in three or four locations in the U.S.

The agency said the program will "modernize documentation provided to some noncitizens" but stressed it would not be an official form of federal ID.

"While the specifics of the card and pilot are under development, it is important to note the secure card will not be an official form of federal identification," the agency said. "The secure card will indicate it is for use by DHS agencies and would be provided only after national security background checks have been performed."

But the program faces Republican opposition, with lawmakers having consistently opposed the program.

Hawley’s bill would also require the Department of Homeland Security Inspector General to report on any costs associated with the program, or any similar program to grant cards to those in the country illegally.

"Joe Biden opened the border and ushered in an era of unprecedented chaos in the US. And now, rather than getting the crisis under control, he wants to use Americans’ money to fund ID cards for illegals." Hawley said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

"Enough. Biden should be deporting illegal immigrants and securing our border, not giving them IDs and making it easier for them to take advantage of taxpayer benefits," he said.

ICE has defended the program, saying it would allow officials to more easily verify identities via the DHS system.

"Moving to a secure card will save the agency millions, free up resources and ensure information is quickly accessible to DHS officials while reducing the agency’s FOIA backlog," the spokesperson said. "For provisionally released noncitizens, the digital modernization will provide ongoing access to important immigration documents through the secure card and connected portal."

Meanwhile, the administration is proposing a federal rule to allow officials to deport those determined to be national security and public safety threats earlier in the asylum process.

But Hawley’s bill comes a day after it was revealed that a Colombian national wanted for aggravated homicide in his home country was encountered in November, but was released into the U.S. ICE agents arrested him in Massachusetts earlier this month.