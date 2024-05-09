Taxpayer-funded ID program for illegal immigrants expected to begin this summer

FIRST ON FOX: Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is eyeing a summer rollout for a controversial ID card pilot program for illegal immigrants being released into the U.S. And the agency hopes it will modernize the documentation process for removal proceedings.

The ICE Secure Docket Card program was first reported on in 2022, and Fox Digital obtained images of the card last year. Now, ICE is planning a limited rollout of the program.

ICE confirmed to Fox News Digital this week the pilot program is expected to commence this summer with the distribution of approximately 10,000 cards. While the agency stressed that plans are "pre-decisional" and still subject to change, it is expected the cards will be issued in three or four locations in the U.S.

A source familiar with the program told Fox Houston and Atlanta were two potential locations.

LEAKED IMAGES SHOW BIDEN ADMIN'S PLANNED ICE ID CARD FOR ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS

The agency said the program will "modernize documentation provided to some noncitizens" but stressed it would not be an official form of federal ID.

"While the specifics of the card and pilot are under development, it is important to note the secure card will not be an official form of federal identification," the agency said. "The secure card will indicate it is for use by DHS agencies and would be provided only after national security background checks have been performed."

When illegal immigrants cross the border and are released into the interior, they are often given a number of paper documents depending on their status and situation. ICE says that such documents pose a security risk and can be lost and degraded, and the new program will make the agency more efficient.

It would also allow for an easier verification of identity through DHS systems via officials.

"Moving to a secure card will save the agency millions, free up resources and ensure information is quickly accessible to DHS officials while reducing the agency’s FOIA backlog," the spokesperson said. "For provisionally released noncitizens, the digital modernization will provide ongoing access to important immigration documents through the secure card and connected portal."

ICE DEVELOPING PROGRAM TO GIVE ID CARDS TO ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS, AS BORDER CRISIS RAGES

But the move is expected to face opposition from some Republicans and conservatives who have expressed broader concerns about the regularization of the release of illegal immigrants, which they have described as an "invasion" orchestrated by the federal government.

"Just in time for the election, the Biden administration is quietly legitimizing a government-sanctioned invasion of our nation," RJ Hauman, president of the National Immigration Center for Enforcement (NICE) and a visiting fellow at The Heritage Foundation, told Fox News Digital.

"Providing illegal aliens with identification will undoubtedly lead to obtaining other documents, benefits and rights — or create an entirely new identity. After all, most who cross the border have no identification information in their possession. So, how do we even know who they are?"

Republicans on Wednesday moved forward with legislation to add a citizenship question to the census to prevent noncitizens being counted for congressional apportionment. Republicans have previously passed a sweeping border security bill that would shut down releases into the U.S. and have blamed the policies of the Biden administration for the crisis.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Biden administration says it is dealing with a hemisphere-wide crisis and working within a "broken" system that needs funding and fundamental reforms by Congress. It has called for the passage of a bipartisan bill negotiated by the Senate, but it has failed to drum up enough support from conservatives.