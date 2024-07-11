Trump ex Marla Maples responds to vice presidency talk: I’m ‘open… to serve’

Former President Trump’s second wife announced she may be interested in entering the limelight once again, this time to support her ex-husband’s second run for the White House.

In a tell-all interview with the United Kingdom’s London Evening Standard newspaper, Marla Maples indicated she is at a point in her life when she is ready to "step out more."

"I’ve been in the caregiving mode. Now my mother and father have each passed, and my daughter’s happily married. It’s time I can really be more on point with what I may be called to do," Maples said.

When the Evening Standard asked about her ambition to help at the level of being Trump’s running mate, she said first that it's her ex-husband's call.

"I’m open," the North Georgia native replied. "I’m open to whatever way I can serve."

Maples, 60, said the entire Trump family is figuring out how they can help the patriarch.

The Trump campaign did not respond to a request for comment when asked about Maples.

Maples went on to say she has never been a fan of politics, due to its penchant to divide people.

However, she also said she is not afraid of negative outcomes brought on by speaking out.

She noted that Tiffany Trump, her daughter, helped the former president in his prior presidential bids. Her role as a mother at the time, she said, was to give Tiffany "strength."

Tiffany’s husband, Michael Boulos, has also lent a hand this cycle by working to curry favor with dozens of Arab American leaders in Michigan – a key state in 2024.

Boulos’ father is Lebanese billionaire Massad Boulos.

Maples went on to say she believes Trump is innocent of civil allegations from advice columnist E. Jean Carroll that have cost him millions of dollars in damages.

"I do know my daughter’s father well enough to know that he’s never had to push himself on another person. He’s always had women throw themselves on him instead," Maples said of charges Trump sexually assaulted Carroll in Bergdorf-Goodman’s in the mid-1990s.

As for Trump’s other New York trial, Maples suggested the country has bigger issues than any hush money paid to Stormy Daniels.

"They love these little sexy stories. We have a country that is failing. Our cities are not protected…" Maples said. "That’s more important than having these lawsuits that are not affecting any of us today."

Maples’ relationship with her ex-husband has had its ups and downs.

She notably made the coveted cover of the New York Post in 1990 with the captioned quote: "Best Sex I’ve Ever Had" – a reference to her affair with the former president while he was married to Ivana Trump.

Ivana, who ended up with a $14 million divorce settlement from Trump, went on to blame Maples for the collapse of their marriage. Ivana Trump died in 2022.

Maples and Trump married in 1993 and divorced in 1999. Tiffany was born the year they wed.