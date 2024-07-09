Amber Rose confirms pro-Trump speech at RNC in Milwaukee next week

Model and TV personality Amber Rose announced on Instagram and X that she will be speaking at the 2024 Republican National Convention in Milwaukee next week.

Fox News Digital confirmed the news Tuesday.

The convention will take place from July 15-18 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

"It’s True! I’m speaking at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee #MAGA," Rose wrote on social media Monday.

TRUMP ADDRESSES CALLS FOR BIDEN TO DROP OUT OF 2024 PRESIDENTIAL RACE: HE ‘DOESN’T WANT TO QUIT'

Former President Trump will be chosen officially as the Republican nominee for president next week at the RNC. The world will also be tuning in as Trump announces his VP pick.

The four-day event is attended by more than 50,000 people, including party delegates from all 50 states and six U.S. territories, who will be selecting nominees for president and vice president of the United States ahead of the election on Nov. 5, 2024.

Trump is expected to accept his nomination during a speech on Thursday, July 18, according to Reuters. His vice president is expected to be revealed by Monday, July 15, and the pick is anticipated to give a speech on Wednesday, July 17.

Presently, Gov. Doug Burgum of North Dakota and Sens. Marco Rubio of Florida and JD Vance of Ohio are possible VP picks for Trump.

Lara Trump, the Republican National Committee co-chair, shared that there would be some "unlikely attendees" speaking at the convention this year.

TRUMP FOCUSED ON CAMPAIGNING, AS DEMS ARE ‘IN DISARRAY’ AMID BIDEN CHAOS

"I think you'll be very excited, and I think very surprised actually to see a lot of the people that we're going to have speaking at the convention this year," Lara Trump said during a stop Monday in Waukesha, per ABC affiliate station WISN-TV. "Look, this is a convention that really every single American should see themselves reflected in this convention. That is the goal, but I think you'll also hear from unlikely people, celebrities who maybe you've never heard from who support Donald Trump and support conservative values and the Republican Party. They feel this is the time right now, it is important to come out, to talk about that. To talk about why this election matters so much to them, why they're voting for Donald Trump and why they're voting for conservatives all the way down the ballot."

Rose shocked her social media followers when she posted a photo with Trump and his wife, former first lady Melania Trump, on May 20, 2024, with the caption "Trump 2024".

Most recently, she posted a photo endorsing Trump by wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat while posing in a white bikini.

Prior to her recent endorsement, she had been an opponent of the former president, calling Trump a "f---ing idiot" during an interview with The Cut in 2016 and sharing that she "really hope[s] he's not president."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She has also gained public attention for her former relationships, including one with Ye, formerly known as Kanye West. The pair dated from 2008 until 2010. She also dated Wiz Khalifia, whom she married in 2013. Their relationship ended in divorce a year later.

It is unclear which day Rose will give a speech at the RNC.