Karoline Leavitt sends message to Dems who may disrupt Trump's address to Congress

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt reacted Tuesday to Democrats reportedly planning protests and disruptions to President Donald Trump's primetime address to Congress. Leavitt dismissed the claims, stating Democrats should be thinking about "standing up in applause" for some of what Trump will highlight to the American people.

KAROLINE LEAVITT: I think, frankly, the Democrats should think about if they should stand up in applause for some of the things President Trump will be talking about. He's bringing common sense back to this country. Look at Democrats: yesterday, 45 Senate Dems voted against keeping men out of women's sports. How can you be against that when 80% of the country is for it?

The White House press secretary also discussed Trump pausing aid to Ukraine and the possibility of repairing the relationship as the fallout from the explosive meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy continues.

LEAVITT: President Trump wants to make a deal. And unfortunately, it has appeared thus far that President Zelensky is unwilling to talk about a real peace agreement. And in order to negotiate peace, you've got to bring both sides to the table and in any good deal in business, in politics, usually both sides leave a little bit unhappy. I think President Zelenskyy, unfortunately, is failing to realize that at this moment in time. But look, the president is a dealmaker and that's what he wants to do. He wants this war to end. He wants to stop the killing. He wants to see a ceasefire, and he had an economic agreement on the table on a silver platter for President Zelenskyy to sign at the White House last Friday, which wouldn't have just been an economic agreement. It would have been a lifeline for President Zelenskyy and his country. If you have American companies and American miners exploring for those rare earth minerals in Ukraine, that serves as an incredible deterrent to Putin into Russia. And unfortunately, that deal wasn't signed because President Zelenskyy did not come into the Oval Office with the right mindset.

Many far-left Democrats are advocating for major disruptions to Trump's address, ranging from outright walkouts to using noisemakers to drown out Trump's speech, Axios reported Tuesday. Some of the more moderate ideas floated reportedly include carrying egg cartons to highlight costs, carrying protest signs, and coordinating outfits.

Democratic leaders reportedly encouraged members in closed-door meetings this week to keep their protests civil, however, with many arguing that major outbursts would only help Trump.

More traditional protest plans include the Democratic Women's Caucus encouraging members to wear pink, as well as women with the Congressional Black Caucus discussing plans to wear black. Other members have mulled wearing blue and yellow to show solidarity with Ukraine.

Protests at State of the Union speeches and other major presidential events have grown more common and severe in recent years. While Trump's Tuesday address is not technically a State of the Union address, it follows essentially the same format.

White House officials exclusively told Fox News Digital that the speech , themed "The Renewal of the American Dream," will feature four main sections: accomplishments from Trump's second term thus far at home and abroad; what the Trump administration has done for the economy; the president's renewed push for Congress to pass additional funding for border security; and the president's plans for peace around the globe.

The president is scheduled to speak before all members of Congress on Tuesday at 9 p.m. EST.

Trump’s joint address "will be must-see TV," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told Fox News Digital.

